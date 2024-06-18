PGA Tour 2024 Travelers Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jun. 18, 2024 11:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

Last weekend's dramatic U.S. Open finish between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy couldn't have worked any better for us, as we cashed in on DeChambeau to win the tournament (+2000) and McIlroy to finish in the top 10 (+125).

This week, PGA Tour rages on, as several of the game's best golfers head north to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship.

The tournament is held at TPC Highlands, a par-70 that's 6,841 yards.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler had an underwhelming showing this past weekend, but he still holds his spot as the clear favorite this week. He currently sits at +400 to win the tournament.

Xander Schauffele has the second-best odds to win it all, at +750. Schauffele won the Travelers in 2022, where he shot 19-under to win by two strokes.

Last year's winner Keegan Bradley is a bit further down the betting board. He's currently listed at +5000 to repeat. Bradley shot a course record 257 last year, winning the tournament by three strokes.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS LIST

Scottie Scheffler: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Xander Schauffele: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Viktor Hovland: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sam Burns: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sahith Theegala: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Justin Thomas: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brian Harman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tony Finau: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* Odds as of 6/18

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Sam Burns +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Brian Harman +3500



