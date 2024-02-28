PGA Tour 2024 Cognizant Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Feb. 28, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the Cognizant Classic.

Previously known as the Honda Classic, the Cognizant Classic will be played at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, marking the start of a four-week stretch of tournaments in the Sunshine State.

The event will be played on the Champion Course, which is a par-71 that is 7,147 yards long.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

With no Scottie Scheffler this week, Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite at +650 to win the tournament. No other golfer has odds better than +2200.

McIlroy won the event in 2012 and finished second in 2014.

Chris Kirk won last year's tournament, shooting 14-under to defeat Eric Cole. Kirk sits at +4000 to win the event after posting the best record in the tournament in the past 18 years.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Rory McIlroy: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Cameron Young: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Russell Henley: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Eric Cole: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tom Kim: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Byeong Hun An: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Min Woo Lee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

J.T. Poston: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Stephan Jaeger: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Shane Lowry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Keith Mitchell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Berger: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this week's event, but long shots are hot in 2024. Most of my bets this week are based on course history, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Cameron Young +2200

Shane Lowry +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Noren +5000

Adam Svensson +5500

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

share