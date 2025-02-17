National Football League Lil Wayne defends Jordan Love, talks Lakers' championship on 'First Things First' Published Feb. 17, 2025 11:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been quite an exciting 48 hours for rapper Lil Wayne, who performed at "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" on Sunday night and then filled in for co-host Kevin Wildes on FS1's "First Things First" on Monday.

Wayne sat across from Nick Wright and next to Chris Broussard as they discussed a number of burning topics, including the NBA All-Star Game, the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off, and NFL free agency.

Wayne especially perked up when his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, became the center of the show's attention. Wayne and the hosts talked about the Packers' current quarterback, Jordan Love, and the future of its once Super Bowl champion quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

For his part, Wayne was encouraged by Love's performance throughout his second season as the starter in Green Bay. In 15 games, Love threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns.

"I like where he is," Wayne said, "and I believe that next year will be better."

Eric Mangini disagreed, stating that after Love got his contract extension, his play began to slip. "Suddenly, he's terrible in the playoffs," Mangini said.

Love's second trip to the playoffs as a starter was the antithesis of his promising showing in his first playoff run. During the 2023 season, he led the Packers to a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round and then hung tough in their 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

This postseason, Green Bay lost to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Love threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in a 22-10 loss.

Wayne came to Love's defense, though. "I think he was hurt," Wayne said.

In 2024, Love missed two games early on due to an MCL sprain and battled through an elbow injury during the Packers' playoff game.

Despite the way this postseason went, Wayne felt the Packers were rightfully ranked inside Bucky Brooks’ Top 5 Super Bowl contenders for next season.

Bucky Brooks’ Top 5 Super Bowl contenders sparks debate | First Things First

"What we already proved as a young team, I think you can only assume that we’ll be better," Wayne said.

Wayne and Wright also discussed the possibility of Rodgers joining the Packers' rival, the Minnesota Vikings, for his 21st season. Rodgers parted ways with the New York Jets on Feb. 13.

Joining the Vikings, Wright explained, would mean Rodgers' career path would mimic that of Brett Favre. The Hall of Fame quarterback played 16 seasons with the Packers, then suited up for the Jets for a season, before finishing out his career in Minnesota.

"I think the Vikings make the most sense," Wright said about Rodgers' future, to which Wayne shrugged his shoulders in response.

The Vikings, who were led by journeyman Sam Darnold, went 14-3 last season, but have yet to make a decision at quarterback. They could promote 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy to the starting lineup, re-sign Darnold or attract a free-agent option such as Rodgers.

Elsewhere during Monday's show, Wayne and Wright weighed in on LeBron James opting out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game due to ankle soreness. They believe James' cautious approach means he believes the Los Angeles Lakers can win the NBA championship.

"I believe it could happen," Wayne said. "We're forgetting the fact that it is Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Plain and simple."

Wayne also presented his own "Weird & Wonderful" segment while filling in for Wildes. The rapper touched on Mac McClung's performance in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday, Illinois dropping the ball on Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jersey retirement, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off headlined by fights and Mr. Beast's halftime challenge at the NBA All-Star Game.

