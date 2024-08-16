College Football WWE unveils collegiate legacy title belts featuring SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC Published Aug. 16, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WWE unveiled collegiate legacy title belts featuring schools from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC on Friday ahead of the 2024 college football season.

The belts are set to feature the official branding and colors of 20 select programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Colorado, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and Kentucky.

The WWE has previously partnered with the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB to release other legacy belts.

The collegiate WWE legacy title belts will be on display at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on Aug. 16-18.

