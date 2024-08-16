College Football
College Football
WWE unveils collegiate legacy title belts featuring SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC
Published Aug. 16, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET
The WWE unveiled collegiate legacy title belts featuring schools from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC on Friday ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The belts are set to feature the official branding and colors of 20 select programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Colorado, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and Kentucky.
The WWE has previously partnered with the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB to release other legacy belts.
ADVERTISEMENT
The collegiate WWE legacy title belts will be on display at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on Aug. 16-18.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Best 2024 college football futures, head-to-head bets from Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Ryan Day names Will Howard as Ohio State's starting QB to open 2024
2024 Top College Football Players: Ranking the best 5 QBs, RBs and WRs
-
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Ranking the top non-conference games of the 2024 college football season
Ohio State's QB1: How Will Howard 'put in the work' needed to earn Ryan Day's trust
-
Best early college football futures bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
Odds vs. AP Top 25 vs. RJ Young's Ultimate 134: Most overrated/underrated teams
in this topic
recommended
-
Best 2024 college football futures, head-to-head bets from Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Ryan Day names Will Howard as Ohio State's starting QB to open 2024
2024 Top College Football Players: Ranking the best 5 QBs, RBs and WRs
-
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Ranking the top non-conference games of the 2024 college football season
Ohio State's QB1: How Will Howard 'put in the work' needed to earn Ryan Day's trust
-
Best early college football futures bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
Odds vs. AP Top 25 vs. RJ Young's Ultimate 134: Most overrated/underrated teams