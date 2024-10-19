College Football
Wisconsin strength coach jumps into Lake Michigan after win at Northwestern
Published Oct. 19, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET

Wisconsin strength coach Brady Collins delivered the play of the day Saturday, when he made good on his promise to jump in Lake Michigan if the Badgers won at Northwestern.

Collins came through after Wisconsin beat the Wildcats 23-3 and delivered on a vow he made during the week.

"I loved it," safety Hunter Wohler said. "That's who Coach Brady is. He brings that energy and that juice every single day. He told us during the week, ‘When we win, I'll jump in the lake.' And he held true on that promise."

Collins walked along the lakefront rocks just outside Northwestern's temporary stadium and implored the team, "You guys don't go anywhere." Someone yelled "somebody save him!" in mock horror as he made his way toward the water.

Collins waded in and took the plunge. He splashed around a bit as the team roared before getting out.

Wisconsin's Cade Yacamelli rushes for a three-yard touchdown vs. Northwestern

Wisconsin's Cade Yacamelli rushes for a three-yard touchdown vs. Northwestern

"It's pretty crazy," defensive lineman Curt Neal said. "Coach Brady, he's a crazy one."

The game was Northwestern's fifth and final one this year at its temporary lakefront stadium. The Wildcats host No. 4 Ohio State and No. 22 Illinois at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16 and 30. A new Ryan Field is scheduled to open on the site of the old stadium about a mile inland in 2026.

The temporary stadium has a rather unique atmosphere with its postcard views and a capacity of around 12,000. It sits adjacent to Lake Michigan, and the Chicago skyline can be seen from some parts of the facility.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

