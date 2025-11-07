When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates

The updated College Football Playoff rankings are headed our way today! With the expanded 12-team format debuting this year, every ranking carries even more weight as contenders battle for playoff positioning.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Rankings: Dates and Release Times

The College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its Top 25 rankings each week on ESPN, leading up to Selection Day in December.

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7–8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30–9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7–8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7–7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 (Selection Day): 12–3 p.m. ET

These weekly rankings will set the stage for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, determining which 12 teams will compete for the national championship.

Nov. 4 College Football Playoff Rankings

Here are the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season, revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 4, as the race for the 12-team playoff officially began.