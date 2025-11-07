College Football
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Updated Nov. 11, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET

The updated College Football Playoff rankings are headed our way today! With the expanded 12-team format debuting this year, every ranking carries even more weight as contenders battle for playoff positioning. 

2025-26 College Football Playoff Rankings: Dates and Release Times

The College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its Top 25 rankings each week on ESPN, leading up to Selection Day in December.

  • Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7–8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30–9 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7–8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7–7:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 7 (Selection Day): 12–3 p.m. ET

These weekly rankings will set the stage for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, determining which 12 teams will compete for the national championship.

Nov. 4 College Football Playoff Rankings

Here are the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season, revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 4, as the race for the 12-team playoff officially began.

  1. Ohio State (8-0)
  2. Indiana (9-0)
  3. Texas A&M (8-0)
  4. Alabama (7-1)
  5. Georgia (7-1)
  6. Ole Miss (8-1)
  7. BYU (8-0)
  8. Texas Tech (8-1)
  9. Oregon (7-1)
  10. Notre Dame (6-2)
  11. Texas (7-2)
  12. Oklahoma (7-2)
  13. Utah (7-2)
  14. Virginia (8-1)
  15. Louisville (7-1)
  16. Vanderbilt (7-2)
  17. Georgia Tech (8-1)
  18. Miami (Fla.) (6-2)
  19. USC (6-2)
  20. Iowa (6-2)
  21. Michigan (7-2)
  22. Missouri (6-2)
  23. Washington (6-2)
  24. Pitt (7-2)
  25. Tennessee (6-3)
