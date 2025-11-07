College Football
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Updated Nov. 11, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
The updated College Football Playoff rankings are headed our way today! With the expanded 12-team format debuting this year, every ranking carries even more weight as contenders battle for playoff positioning.
2025-26 College Football Playoff Rankings: Dates and Release Times
The College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its Top 25 rankings each week on ESPN, leading up to Selection Day in December.
- Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7–8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30–9 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7–8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7–7:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Dec. 7 (Selection Day): 12–3 p.m. ET
These weekly rankings will set the stage for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, determining which 12 teams will compete for the national championship.
Nov. 4 College Football Playoff Rankings
Here are the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season, revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 4, as the race for the 12-team playoff officially began.
- Ohio State (8-0)
- Indiana (9-0)
- Texas A&M (8-0)
- Alabama (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- BYU (8-0)
- Texas Tech (8-1)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Notre Dame (6-2)
- Texas (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- Utah (7-2)
- Virginia (8-1)
- Louisville (7-1)
- Vanderbilt (7-2)
- Georgia Tech (8-1)
- Miami (Fla.) (6-2)
- USC (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Michigan (7-2)
- Missouri (6-2)
- Washington (6-2)
- Pitt (7-2)
- Tennessee (6-3)
