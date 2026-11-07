3 Takeaways From Utah's Statement Win Over BYU

Kiss that three-game losing streak in the Holy War goodbye.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for four total touchdowns. The Utes' defense picked off BYU QB Bear Bachmeier four times. And yes, they secured their biggest win of the season in the process. But don't tell that to head coach Morgan Scalley.

"This was a big win, not THE big win," Scalley said on the broadcast following the game.

The Utes are now in the driver's seat for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Here are my takeaways from Utah's 28-20 statement win over BYU.

1. Utah Starts Games Like 2025 Indiana

Braden Pegan hauled in five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in Utah's win over BYU. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Utah is the best first quarter team in the sport.

The Utes scored on their opening drive — and did so quickly. It took Dampier and Co. just 1:15 to drive 75 yards in three plays and put the first touchdown on the board. It marked the eighth time this season Utah's opening drive resulted in a touchdown, the most in the FBS.

It brings back memories of the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers, who outscored their opponents 142-47 in the first quarter last season. Through nine games this year, the Utes have outscored their opponents 103-9 in the opening quarter.

Utah's offense didn't stop there as Dampier led the Utes on another scoring drive on their next offensive possession to jump out to an early 14-0 lead.

Yes, they ultimately gave the lead away — and then some — but scoring early gave Utah a foundation to mount its comeback.

2. Devon Dampier Is The Big 12’s Best Shot At A Heisman

Devon Dampier threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Utah's win over BYU. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

How about this for a streak: It's been 17 straight games now that Dampier has a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game. The Utes' senior signal-caller totaled four touchdowns on Saturday, two through the air and another two on the ground.

Oh, by the way, Dampier also came down with a huge 29-yard catch between two defenders. Not bad, QB1.

This was Dampier's signature game, a statement win in a league that hasn’t featured a national finalist since 2022 TCU. Think about this: As good as Utah has been this decade, the program has never earned an invitation to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff era.

A Heisman Trophy winner has not come out of the Big 12 since Oklahoma left the conference. But the last time the league produced one, it was a dual-threat quarterback in Kyler Murray.

If the Big 12 is going to see that streak come to an end this year, it has to be Dampier.

3. BYU’s Offense Did Not Look CFP-Ready

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier threw four interceptions in the Cougars' 28-20 loss to Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

BYU's offensive line entered Saturday's showdown against Utah having allowed just five sacks all season — tied for fourth-best in the sport. Utah had only notched 17 sacks all year — tied for 63rd-best in the sport.

But this game came down to turnovers and Bachmeier's inability to take care of the football.

Bachmeier finished the game with four interceptions. He had four total picks through the first eight games of the season. His third interception came on a third-and-goal play from the 2-yard line, as the Cougars were looking to tie the game. Instead, the turnover gave the ball back to Dampier and Utah with 4:38 remaining in a one-score game.

That simply can't happen. Not if this team wants to play in the College Football Playoff.