How Miami QB Darian Mensah Can Boost His Heisman Case Against Notre Dame

The wait is over. The stakes are enormous. And all eyes are on South Bend.

The No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, will be without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney, who's dealing with a high-ankle sprain, as they take on the No. 11-ranked Fighting Irish.

With Toney sidelined, the natural question is: who steps up in Miami's passing game? But perhaps the more intriguing question is whether his absence could actually benefit the player throwing him the football.

"You could make the case without Toney, he [Mensah] could actually make the best case for himself winning it," Brady Quinn said about Mensah's 2026 Heisman Trophy candidacy on "Big Noon Kickoff." "If Toney was still healthy maybe, down the stretch, they would be looking at splitting votes here."

All Eyes On Darian Mensah vs Notre Dame With Malachi Toney Out

Mensah entered Week 10 having totaled 2,425 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 202.7 passer rating this season, while completing 80.7% of his passes. He leads the ACC in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage, while also adding 109 yards and two scores on the ground.

As for Toney, the superstar sophomore has hauled in 73 receptions for 1,027 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns, leading the ACC in all three categories. Even more telling? Toney has accounted for 38.9% of Mensah's completions (73 of 188).

"He's been one of the best players in college football … but the big news today is now Malachi Toney," Matt Leinart said of Mensah on "Big Noon Kickoff." "He is going to have to elevate the players around him. He's got to make all these guys better. …

"What's at stake today? Heisman movement in November. Miami, are they the best team in the country? His draft stock. All of that is at stake for Mensah."

Mensah is currently listed at +165 to take home this year's Heisman Trophy, second behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Toney, meanwhile, went from being listed at +300 to no longer being included on the Heisman oddsboard following the news of his injury.

Saturday's showdown presents an opportunity to prove that Miami's championship aspirations don't hinge on the availability of one superstar receiver.

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish have plenty of history, dating back to their famous matchups in the late 1980s and early 1990s. More recently, Miami edged Notre Dame to earn a spot in last season's College Football Playoff before defeating the Fighting Irish in the 2025 season opener.