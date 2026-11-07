College Football
How Miami QB Darian Mensah Can Boost His Heisman Case Against Notre Dame
College Football

How Miami QB Darian Mensah Can Boost His Heisman Case Against Notre Dame

Updated Nov. 7, 2026 12:36 p.m. ET

The wait is over. The stakes are enormous. And all eyes are on South Bend.

The No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, will be without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney, who's dealing with a high-ankle sprain, as they take on the No. 11-ranked Fighting Irish.

With Toney sidelined, the natural question is: who steps up in Miami's passing game? But perhaps the more intriguing question is whether his absence could actually benefit the player throwing him the football.

"You could make the case without Toney, he [Mensah] could actually make the best case for himself winning it," Brady Quinn said about Mensah's 2026 Heisman Trophy candidacy on "Big Noon Kickoff." "If Toney was still healthy maybe, down the stretch, they would be looking at splitting votes here."

All Eyes On Darian Mensah vs Notre Dame With Malachi Toney Out

All Eyes On Darian Mensah vs Notre Dame With Malachi Toney Out

Mensah entered Week 10 having totaled 2,425 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 202.7 passer rating this season, while completing 80.7% of his passes. He leads the ACC in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage, while also adding 109 yards and two scores on the ground.

As for Toney, the superstar sophomore has hauled in 73 receptions for 1,027 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns, leading the ACC in all three categories. Even more telling? Toney has accounted for 38.9% of Mensah's completions (73 of 188).

"He's been one of the best players in college football … but the big news today is now Malachi Toney," Matt Leinart said of Mensah on "Big Noon Kickoff." "He is going to have to elevate the players around him. He's got to make all these guys better. …

"What's at stake today? Heisman movement in November. Miami, are they the best team in the country? His draft stock. All of that is at stake for Mensah."

Mensah is currently listed at +165 to take home this year's Heisman Trophy, second behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Toney, meanwhile, went from being listed at +300 to no longer being included on the Heisman oddsboard following the news of his injury.

Saturday's showdown presents an opportunity to prove that Miami's championship aspirations don't hinge on the availability of one superstar receiver.

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish have plenty of history, dating back to their famous matchups in the late 1980s and early 1990s. More recently, Miami edged Notre Dame to earn a spot in last season's College Football Playoff before defeating the Fighting Irish in the 2025 season opener.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return

    Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

    How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why College Football's 'Rockstar' Coaches Aren't The Answer

    Why College Football's 'Rockstar' Coaches Aren't The Answer

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders

    2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More

    College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 10 Betting Report: 'We’ve Had This Game Circled For Weeks'

    CFB Week 10 Betting Report: 'We’ve Had This Game Circled For Weeks'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 10 Expert Picks: BYU-Utah Set For All-Time Holy War

    2026 College Football Week 10 Expert Picks: BYU-Utah Set For All-Time Holy War

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return
Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown
How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes