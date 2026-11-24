College Football
College Football
UConn vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The UConn Huskies kick off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for UConn vs. Wyoming at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- UConn: -155
- Wyoming: +130
Spread
- UConn -3: -115
- Wyoming +3: -105
Over/Under
- Over 44.5: -115
- Under 44.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- This season, Wyoming has 149 receptions, which is the 10th fewest in all of FBS (min 150 targets).
- This season, Wymoing has the 9th fewest receiving yards in the FBS with 1,704 (min 150 targets).
- UConn averages the 22nd-most yards per game in the country with 441.6.
How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY
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