The UConn Huskies kick off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for UConn vs. Wyoming at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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UConn @ Wyoming Odds

Moneyline

UConn: -155

Wyoming: +130

Spread

UConn -3: -115

Wyoming +3: -105

Over/Under

Over 44.5: -115

Under 44.5: -105

UConn @ Wyoming Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This season, Wyoming has 149 receptions, which is the 10th fewest in all of FBS (min 150 targets).

This season, Wymoing has the 9th fewest receiving yards in the FBS with 1,704 (min 150 targets).

UConn averages the 22nd-most yards per game in the country with 441.6.

The Pick: Over 44.5

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming