Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Published Sep. 25, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers give the Tulane Green Wave (2-2) the edge when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 5.5 points. A 64.5-point over/under is set for the game.

The Green Wave's most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they won by a score of 41-33. Last time out, the Bulls fell to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, with 50-15 being the final score.

Tulane vs. South Florida Game Information & Odds

Tulane vs South Florida Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Tulane-5.5 (-107)-202+16564.5-109-111

Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction

  • Pick ATS: South Florida (+5.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (64.5) 
  • Prediction: Tulane 35, South Florida 29

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Tulane Green Wave vs. the South Florida Bulls game on FOX Sports!

Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 35, Bulls 30.
  • The Green Wave have a 66.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 37.7% implied probability.
  • Tulane is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • South Florida has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Tulane vs. South Florida: Head-to-Head

  • Tulane has a 2-0 record against South Florida in their last two matchups.
  • The Green Wave have a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.
  • In their last two head-to-head matchups, Tulane has compiled 90 points versus South Florida, while allowing only 45 points.

Tulane vs. South Florida: 2024 Stats Comparison

 TulaneSouth Florida
Off. Points per Game (Rank)34.8 (30)32 (42)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)25.3 (89)29.8 (108)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)4 (52)3 (26)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)5 (58)9 (10)

Tulane 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Makhi HughesRB424 YDS / 3 TD / 106 YPG / 5.5 YPC
7 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.5 REC YPG
Darian MensahQB796 YDS (60%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
Mario WilliamsWR18 REC / 312 YDS / 0 TD / 78 YPG
Ty ThompsonQB24 YDS (60%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG
Tyler GrubbsLB15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Sam HowardLB17 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Bailey DespanieDB19 TKL / 1 TFL
Jalen GeigerDB10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

South Florida 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Byrum BrownQB702 YDS (57.9%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
281 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 70.3 RUSH YPG
Kelley Joiner Jr.RB251 YDS / 4 TD / 62.8 YPG / 7 YPC
Taron KeithRB106 YDS / 3 TD / 26.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
Nay'Quan WrightRB199 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG / 5.1 YPC
Mac HarrisLB11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Kajuan BanksDB6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Jarvis Lee Jr.DB3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
De'Shawn RuckerDB8 TKL / 1 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

