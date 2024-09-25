Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
Oddsmakers give the Tulane Green Wave (2-2) the edge when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 5.5 points. A 64.5-point over/under is set for the game.
The Green Wave's most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they won by a score of 41-33. Last time out, the Bulls fell to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, with 50-15 being the final score.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.
Tulane vs. South Florida Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
More College Football Predictions
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Tulane
|-5.5 (-107)
|-202
|+165
|64.5
|-109
|-111
Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction
- Pick ATS: South Florida (+5.5)
- Pick OU: Under (64.5)
- Prediction: Tulane 35, South Florida 29
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Learn more about the Tulane Green Wave vs. the South Florida Bulls game on FOX Sports!
Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 35, Bulls 30.
- The Green Wave have a 66.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 37.7% implied probability.
- Tulane is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- South Florida has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
Tulane vs. South Florida: Head-to-Head
- Tulane has a 2-0 record against South Florida in their last two matchups.
- The Green Wave have a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, Tulane has compiled 90 points versus South Florida, while allowing only 45 points.
Tulane vs. South Florida: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Tulane
|South Florida
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|34.8 (30)
|32 (42)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|25.3 (89)
|29.8 (108)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|4 (52)
|3 (26)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|9 (10)
Tulane 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Makhi Hughes
|RB
|424 YDS / 3 TD / 106 YPG / 5.5 YPC
7 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.5 REC YPG
|Darian Mensah
|QB
|796 YDS (60%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
|Mario Williams
|WR
|18 REC / 312 YDS / 0 TD / 78 YPG
|Ty Thompson
|QB
|24 YDS (60%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG
|Tyler Grubbs
|LB
|15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Sam Howard
|LB
|17 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Bailey Despanie
|DB
|19 TKL / 1 TFL
|Jalen Geiger
|DB
|10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
South Florida 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Byrum Brown
|QB
|702 YDS (57.9%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
281 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 70.3 RUSH YPG
|Kelley Joiner Jr.
|RB
|251 YDS / 4 TD / 62.8 YPG / 7 YPC
|Taron Keith
|RB
|106 YDS / 3 TD / 26.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Nay'Quan Wright
|RB
|199 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG / 5.1 YPC
|Mac Harris
|LB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Kajuan Banks
|DB
|6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Jarvis Lee Jr.
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|De'Shawn Rucker
|DB
|8 TKL / 1 TFL
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
-
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
-
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise