College Football Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Published Sep. 25, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers give the Tulane Green Wave (2-2) the edge when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 5.5 points. A 64.5-point over/under is set for the game.

The Green Wave's most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they won by a score of 41-33. Last time out, the Bulls fell to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, with 50-15 being the final score.

Tulane vs. South Florida Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs South Florida Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Tulane -5.5 (-107) -202 +165 64.5 -109 -111

Tulane vs. South Florida Prediction

Pick ATS: South Florida (+5.5)

Pick OU: Under (64.5)

Prediction: Tulane 35, South Florida 29

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 35, Bulls 30.

The Green Wave have a 66.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 37.7% implied probability.

Tulane is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

South Florida has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Tulane vs. South Florida: Head-to-Head

Tulane has a 2-0 record against South Florida in their last two matchups.

The Green Wave have a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Tulane has compiled 90 points versus South Florida, while allowing only 45 points.

Tulane vs. South Florida: 2024 Stats Comparison

Tulane South Florida Off. Points per Game (Rank) 34.8 (30) 32 (42) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 25.3 (89) 29.8 (108) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (52) 3 (26) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 9 (10)

Tulane 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Makhi Hughes RB 424 YDS / 3 TD / 106 YPG / 5.5 YPC

7 REC / 50 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.5 REC YPG Darian Mensah QB 796 YDS (60%) / 6 TD / 2 INT Mario Williams WR 18 REC / 312 YDS / 0 TD / 78 YPG Ty Thompson QB 24 YDS (60%) / 1 TD / 0 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG Tyler Grubbs LB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Sam Howard LB 17 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK Bailey Despanie DB 19 TKL / 1 TFL Jalen Geiger DB 10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

South Florida 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Byrum Brown QB 702 YDS (57.9%) / 2 TD / 0 INT

281 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 70.3 RUSH YPG Kelley Joiner Jr. RB 251 YDS / 4 TD / 62.8 YPG / 7 YPC Taron Keith RB 106 YDS / 3 TD / 26.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC

5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Nay'Quan Wright RB 199 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG / 5.1 YPC Mac Harris LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Kajuan Banks DB 6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Jarvis Lee Jr. DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK De'Shawn Rucker DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

