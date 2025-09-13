College Football 'This Team Can Make a Run': Oregon Makes Statement in Win Over Northwestern Updated Sep. 13, 2025 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"This team certainly has the makings of a team that can make a run in the College Football Playoff."



Those were the words of FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt following Oregon's 34-14 win at Northwestern on Saturday.

Dante Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, Dierre Hill Jr. added a 66-yard scoring run, and Jayden Limar and Jordon Davison had rushing touchdowns to help the Ducks (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) win their road opener.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) forced an Oregon punt on the game’s first drive but didn’t have much of an answer the rest of the game. The Ducks led 17-0 at the half after scoring on their next three possessions to improve to 11-0 against conference foes since joining the Big Ten last season.

No. 4 Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon took advantage of the game’s first turnover – Bryce Boettcher's interception of a deflected pass in the first quarter – and scored the game's first touchdown a few plays later when Limar ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown.

After a field goal, Moore connected with Kenyon Sadiq for a 24-yard touchdown just before the half.

Hill’s long run midway through the third quarter – on Oregon’s first play of the second half – and a short touchdown run by Davison later in the period turned the game into a rout.

Moore, making the third start in his Oregon career, completed 16 of 20 passes in the win. The redshirt sophomore signal-caller owns a 78.1% completion percentage through three weeks.

Lanning, who has the Ducks off to the program's third straight 3-0 start, was asked about his quarterback's ceiling following the game.

"It's unbelievably high," Lanning told FOX Sports Reporter Jenny Taft. "We go with the quarterback and we've got a really good one here."

Preston Stone was 11-for-21 for 135 yards with two interceptions for Northwestern. Caleb Komolafe (53 yards) had a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to avert a shutout and Dashun Reeder added a 79-yard run on his lone carry in the final two minutes.

"I got a little sour taste in my mouth with the way we ended," Lanning said. "We gotta be able to win the fourth quarter. Ultimately, I saw some good plays and some stuff we can build on."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats

What did you think of this story?

share