TCU-Texas Tech, Tennessee-Georgia: CFB Week 10 by the numbers

No. 7 TCU will try to remain undefeated Saturday when the Horned Frogs play host to Texas Tech on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The game holds major implications not only in the Big 12 race but also in the quest to be one of four teams invited to the College Football Playoff. The first CFP rankings were revealed on Tuesday night, with the 8-0 Horned Frogs coming in at No. 7.

Speaking of the CFP, there is another game this weekend with huge playoff implications, as Georgia — No. 2 in the AP Top 25, No. 3 in the CFP rankings — plays host to the top-ranked Volunteers.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 10.

SATURDAY

Texas Tech (4-4) at No. 7 TCU (8-0)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

32-29-3: Texas Tech holds a narrow lead in the all-time series, but TCU has won three straight, including 52-31 last season.

3: Texas Tech is looking for its third win over a ranked opponent this season. Entering Week 10, just three teams have three wins or more over ranked teams — Tennessee (five), TCU (four) and Clemson (three).

365.8: The Red Raiders are allowing only 365.8 yards per game, on pace to be their best total defense since 2009.

22: Tech has converted 22 straight fourth-down attempts, the longest such active streak in FBS.

2015: That's the last time TCU was 8-0. The Frogs have not been 9-0 since 2010. Sonny Dykes is the first Big 12 coach to start his first season 8-0.

1: TCU is the only school in the nation averaging at least 300 passing yards, 200 rushing yards, and scoring at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns.

50+: The Horned Frogs lead the nation with 12 touchdowns of 50-plus yards.

38: TCU has scored at least 38 points in its opening eight games for the first time in program history.

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) at Northwestern (1-7)

Noon ET

9: Ohio State has beaten Northwestern nine times in a row and leads the all-time series 64-14-1.

20+: If Ohio State scores at least 20 points, it will set an FBS record by scoring 20-plus points in 70 straight games. The Buckeyes currently share the record with Oklahoma (2016-2021).

48.9: Ohio State is second in FBS in scoring. It is also the only offense to be averaging 45-plus points per game and 7.5-plus yards per play.

+15: The Buckeyes have a sack differential of +15, sixth-best in the nation

7: Northwestern has the longest active losing streak among Power 5 schools. It is the only Power 5 team without a home win this season.

3.09: The Wildcats have the second-lowest rushing average among Big Ten teams, ahead of only Iowa (2.87).

30: Northwestern has lost 13 straight games when failing to score 30 points.

No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) vs. No. 3 Georgia (8-0)

3:30 p.m. ET

5: Georgia has beaten Tennessee five times in a row, including 41-17 at Tennessee last season. However, Tennessee leads the series 10-6 when both teams are ranked.

1-2: This will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll. (Georgia is No 2 in AP, No. 3 in the CFP rankings).

5: Tennessee is the only program in the nation with five wins this season vs. AP Top 25 teams.

43: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s 43 victories since the start of the 2018 season are tied for eighth among active FBS head coaches.

1: Tennessee's offense leads the nation in scoring (49.4) and total offense (553.0).

40+: Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt has nine receptions of at least 40 yards this season, most in the nation and more than 117 FBS teams.

41.8: Georgia is known for its defense, but the offense is also good, averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks sixth nationally.

10.5: The Bulldogs lead the SEC and are second nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 10.5 points per contest. They have posted 18 scoreless quarters in 2022 this season.

22-3: Stetson Bennett's record as Georgia's starting QB.

No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-2) at Kansas (5-3)

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

12: The Cowboys have beaten the Jayhawks 12 straight times, including 55-3 last season. Oklahoma State is 13-0 when ranked and facing an unranked Kansas team.

38.47: Since 2010, Oklahoma State is averaging 38.47 PPG, fifth-highest in the FBS over that span.

8: A win would give OSU eight straight wins following a loss, matching the second-longest streak in school history.

31: Oklahoma State's 31 penalties is the third-fewest in FBS this season.

5: Kansas is one of five teams in the country with at least 20 rushing touchdowns and at least 20 passing touchdowns this season, joining Tennessee, TCU, Oregon and Ohio State.

2008: Kansas is one win away from being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.

No. 6 Alabama (7-1) at No. 10 LSU (6-2)

7 p.m. ET

2010: That's the last time LSU earned a home win vs. Alabama, which leads the all-time series 55-26-5.

13-5: Bama has won 13 of 18 following a bye under head coach Nick Saban. The Tide are 8-4 vs. LSU when coming off a bye.

74-19: The Crimson Tide are 74-19 (.796) against AP Top 25 teams since the start of 2008.

6.02: Alabama is tied with Army for the best per-rush average in the nation.

16: Brian Kelly-coached teams have won 16 consecutive games in November.

30: LSU has won 11 straight, including five this season, when reaching the 30-point mark.

200: The Tigers have won 10 straight when rushing for 200-plus yards, including a 4-0 mark this season.

No. 24 Texas (3-4) at No. 13 Kansas State (6-2)

7:30 p.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

5: Texas has won five straight in this series, which it leads 12-10.

0: This season, the Longhorns have held every opponent scoreless on its first drive of the second half.

1: Texas RB Bijan Robinson leads the Big 12 in rushing yards (920), all-purpose yards per game (150.0), total touchdowns (13) and points scored (78)

11: The Wildcats have 11 interceptions this season, which leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally.

128: Since 1999, K-State has more non-offensive touchdowns than any other team in the nation. Alabama is second at 122.

30: The Wildcats are 5-0 when scoring at least 30 points. They are also 5-0 when having a 100-yard rusher.

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3)

7:30 p.m. ET

4-2: Clemson leads the all-time series 4-2, including 34-10 in the 2020 ACC Championship Game. After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, this will be their fifth game in the last eight seasons.

34-4: Clemson has been the nation's best road team since 2015.

15: With a win, Clemson will tie its third-longest winning streak in program history (15, from 1947-49).

99-3: The Tigers have only lost three times in 102 games against unranked teams since 2012.

26: Notre Dame has won 26 regular-season games in a row against ACC opponents dating back to 2018.

5: Notre Dame has blocked five punts this season, tied with South Carolina for the FBS lead. The Irish have blocked three punts in the last two games.

25: The Irish are 1-3 when they fail to reach 25 points, and 4-0 when they score 25 or more points.

No. 12 UCLA (7-1) at Arizona State (3-5)

9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

22-15-1: UCLA leads the all-time series, but Arizona State won 42-23 at UCLA last season.

20: The Bruins have won 44 straight when holding an opponent to fewer than 20 points.

2005: The last time UCLA entered November with at least seven wins.

100: UCLA is 12-1 when RB Zach Charbonnet runs for at least 100 yards. He has done so in five straight games.

30+: ASU has allowed only 10 plays of 30-plus yards, fewest in the Pac-12.

89.3%: The Sun Devils have the second-best red zone offense in the country, scoring on 89.3% of their red zone possessions.

30: ASU has lost nine straight games when failing to score at least 30 points.

