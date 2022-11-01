College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 9 a.m. CT, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 6 a.m. C.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free breakfast, land some swag, see celebrity guests and take in live music. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best of them will receive awesome prizes!

So bring your school spirit and join us at Kelly Lawn to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be a fascinating matchup as TCU tries to beat the Red Raiders for the fourth straight time and maintain a spotless (8-0) record.

The Frogs have four wins this season over ranked opponents, trailing only No. 1 Tennessee, which has five wins over ranked teams. They also feature a dynamic offense led by head coach Sonny Dykes and quarterback Max Duggan. TCU is the only team in the nation averaging at least 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing, and with at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, is looking for its third win over a ranked opponent this season.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more