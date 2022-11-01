College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

1 hour ago

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 9 a.m. CT, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 6 a.m. C.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free breakfast, land some swag, see celebrity guests and take in live music. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best of them will receive awesome prizes!

So bring your school spirit and join us at Kelly Lawn to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be a fascinating matchup as TCU tries to beat the Red Raiders for the fourth straight time and maintain a spotless (8-0) record.

The Frogs have four wins this season over ranked opponents, trailing only No. 1 Tennessee, which has five wins over ranked teams. They also feature a dynamic offense led by head coach Sonny Dykes and quarterback Max Duggan. TCU is the only team in the nation averaging at least 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing, and with at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, is looking for its third win over a ranked opponent this season.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College Football Playoff Rankings: Stage set for crucial weekend matchup
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: Stage set for crucial weekend matchup

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Oregon State to cover, best early bets

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tennessee-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tennessee-Georgia

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes