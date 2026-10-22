College Football
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss
College Football

CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss

Published Oct. 23, 2026 12:24 p.m. ET

Week 7 may have been the wildest college football week in years as five top-7 teams went down. So what will Week 8 bring for an encore? 

We start with a "Big Noon Kickoff" showdown between No. 6 Indiana and Michigan in Ann Arbor. Can new starting quarterback Tommy Carr salvage the Wolverines’ season and pull off the upset, or will the Hoosiers bounce back after their first loss in nearly two years?

In the SEC, Auburn is coming off its biggest win of the last decade after stunning No. 1 Georgia. Can the Tigers keep the momentum going, or will Lane Kiffin come to town and spoil the party?

Meanwhile, No. 2 BYU is riding high after its massive win over No. 4 Notre Dame last week. But can the Cougars avoid a trap game on the road against UCF and keep their undefeated season alive?

Elsewhere, No. 19 Texas looks to avoid its third straight loss as Trinidad Chambliss and No. 7 Ole Miss come to Austin for a huge SEC showdown. And in the Big Ten, will Lincoln Riley and No. 16 USC go into a hostile environment in Madison and take down Wisconsin, or will the Trojans get caught looking ahead to next week’s matchup against Ohio State?

Here are our expert picks for another loaded Week 8 college football slate.

2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 8

College football Saturday in Week 8 kicks off with some notable big games, including No. 6 Indiana at Michigan (noon ET, FOX), No. 2 BYU at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX), No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

How Indiana Is Different This Year | Understanding Football with Joel Klatt

How Indiana Is Different This Year | Understanding Football with Joel Klatt
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the differences between Indiana's current team and the 2025 team that won the National Championship.
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