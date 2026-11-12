Wake Forest Announces Long-Term Contract Extension For Jake Dickert

Jake Dickert is staying put in Winston-Salem.

In just his second season as Wake Forest's head coach, Dickert has propelled the Demon Deacons to the doorstep of the College Football Playoff and put them on track for an ACC championship appearance. His success at the smallest Power Four school has naturally drawn attention, with speculation that a bigger program could come calling.

But Wake Forest isn't taking any chances, announcing that Dickert signed a long-term contract extension on Thursday.

FOX Sports' Ben Portnoy reported earlier this week that Wake Forest and Dickert were deep in talks around a major extension that would in return significantly bolster his NIL resources and staffing pool.

Wake Forest hired Dickert after four seasons at Washington State, where he showed he could build a winner amid considerable uncertainty. As the Pac-12 unraveled, the Cougars defeated rival Washington in the Apple Cup, further cementing Dickert's reputation as a coach capable of succeeding under difficult circumstances. The Demon Deacons came calling, making a commitment to invest in their football program, including its facilities.

And now they're doubling down, investing even more in their head coach.

Dickert led Wake Forest to a 9-4 record and a win over Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2025. He has the Demon Deacons off to an impressive 8-1 start this season, with their only loss coming to previously No. 1-ranked Miami.

Currently No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Demon Deacons are also No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches polls with remaining games against SMU, Georgia Tech and Duke.