QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season

When Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor’s breakout sophomore season was cut short by turf toe surgery, the immediate panic in Starkville wasn’t just about 2026. It was about whether the Heisman contender would ever play another snap in maroon and white.

After Taylor established himself as one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country through the early part of the season, it was hard to imagine a bigger program not targeting him. Those fears and worries from Bulldog fans might be put to rest.

According to ESPN , Taylor is finalizing a massive deal to return to Starkville in 2027, potentially slamming the door on transfer rumors. For portal-aggressive programs like Miami and Oregon looking for an instant upgrade under center, Taylor could be off the table.

The deal is expected to make Taylor one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the country under the new-look era defined by NIL. According to On3, the deal is expected to be worth $7.5 million and, with incentives, could reach as much as $9 million for next season.

Through four games before his injury, Taylor led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 record with signature wins over Minnesota and then-No. 19 Missouri. He completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions along with posting an 81.6 QBR.

Taylor suffered a foot injury during the loss to then-No. 7 Alabama in Week 5 and re-injured it against Oklahoma two weeks later, ending his season. Even so, his raw arm talent and immense potential explains why head coach Jeff Lebby and the program invested so heavily in their quarterback.

Beyond his elite upside on the field, Taylor brings an authentic hometown connection, and leaving was likely never an option. He was a top quarterback recruit in the 2025 class out of Macon, Mississippi and chose to stay right in his backyard.

After the announcement of Taylor’s return for 2027, that isn’t changing anytime soon.