The Penn State Nittany Lions wrap up their season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Penn State @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

Penn State: -278

Maryland: +225

Spread

Penn State -7: -115

Maryland +7: -105

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -111

Under 48.5: -108

Penn State @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Maryland has won just four of its 54 meetings with Penn State, including only one at home. The Terrapins last beat the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Penn State has forced nine fumbles at home this season, third-most in the FBS.

Maryland is tied for third in the Big Ten with 28 sacks.

The Pick: Penn State -7

How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland