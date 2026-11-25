College Football
College Football
Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Penn State Nittany Lions wrap up their season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Penn State: -278
- Maryland: +225
Spread
- Penn State -7: -115
- Maryland +7: -105
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -111
- Under 48.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- Maryland has won just four of its 54 meetings with Penn State, including only one at home. The Terrapins last beat the Nittany Lions in 2020.
- Penn State has forced nine fumbles at home this season, third-most in the FBS.
- Maryland is tied for third in the Big Ten with 28 sacks.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
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