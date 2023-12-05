College Football Penn State DE Chop Robinson declares for 2024 NFL Draft Published Dec. 5, 2023 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson, who made his announcement Tuesday on his social media platforms, recorded three sacks and 18 quarterback hurries this season. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior from Gaithersburg, Maryland, started every game.

"From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter," Robinson wrote.

Robinson has been projected as a first-round pick. He doesn't plan to play in the Nittany Lions' game against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

Robinson played his freshman season at Maryland and spent the last two years at Penn State. He was one of the leaders on a defense that ranked first in the nation in total defense and third in both rushing defense and scoring defense.

He had the sixth-highest pass rush grade among players with over 100 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In 35 games over three seasons, Robinson had 60 tackles, 20 for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Other players with remaining eligibility who have declared for the draft are Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins, Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, USC running back MarShawn Lloyd and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

