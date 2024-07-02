College Football
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II arrested for suspicion of DUI
Updated Jul. 2, 2024 1:39 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State running back and Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

A state trooper in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, reported seeing Gordon swerving and not maintaining single lane traffic in his black 2024 Cadillac. The vehicle was clocked at going 17 miles over the speed limit at 82 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over, smelled alcohol and found half-empty bottles of vodka and tequila inside, according to the affidavit.

Gordon, 20, was arrested and registered breath alcohol content levels of 0.11 and 0.10 at the Cleveland County jail. 

The legal breath alcohol content limit for driving in Oklahoma is 0.08%.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said Gordon posted bond and was released on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Gordon had an attorney.

Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He won the Doak Walker Award for the nation's best running back, finished seventh in the Heisman voting and was a first-team Associated Press All-American.

An Oklahoma State spokesperson said the school is "aware" of the situation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

