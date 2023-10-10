College Football
Oklahoma loses leading WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending surgery
Published Oct. 10, 2023 2:21 p.m. ET

Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony will have season-ending surgery after suffering a leg injury during the Sooners' dramatic 34-30 win over Texas, coach Brent Venables said.

The transfer from Michigan led the fifth-ranked Sooners with 429 yards receiving through six games.

"Hate it for Andrel, how hard he's worked," Venables said. "We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there."

Anthony thanked fans for their "love and support" on social media Monday.

Although Anthony was a stabilizer, receiver might be the team's deepest position. Jalil Farooq has 415 yards and Drake Stoops leads the team with 29 catches. Freshman Nic Anderson leads the team with six touchdown receptions, including the game winner against Texas. Jayden Gibson averages 26.5 yards on six catches.

"It's a big loss and Andrel's a guy that's obviously a crazy good playmaker and really fast guy, but we feel for him and we're going to miss him," Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner said. "But we've got some guys that can step up obviously, and contribute."

The Sooners are on a bye week and will return to action Oct. 21 at home against new Big 12 addition UCF.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

