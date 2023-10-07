College Football Oklahoma's upset of No. 3 Texas had everything, including a thrilling finish Updated Oct. 7, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

DALLAS — Sometimes, people joke that a game has everything. But the 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon actually did.

From the first five minutes — when there were turnovers and touchdowns and fake punts and blocked punts and shanked punts; to the fourth quarter — when there was a legendary goal line stand and a field goal attempt that was shockingly short and a game-winning touchdown drive.

In the end, Oklahoma beat Texas, 34-30, in a wildly fun showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

This was the final meeting between the Longhorns and Sooners as Big 12 foes because this time next year, the bitter rivals will be playing here with the hopes of making a run for an SEC title instead.

With the win, the Sooners will now rightly be viewed as the clear favorite to win the Big 12 and a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Here are quick takeaways from Saturday's rivalry game:

Player of the game

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was correct about one thing earlier this week: Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is playing at a high level this season. With 57 seconds left and OU trailing Texas 30-27, Gabriel engineered the drive of his life. The QB marched his offense down the field on a four-play, 72-yard game-winning drive that spanned 40 seconds and ended in a perfectly thrown 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson.

Gabriel finished the day going 23-of-38 for 285 yards and a touchdown, plus he led the Sooners with 113 rushing yards and another score.

Play of the game

Oklahoma's epic goal-line stand to start the fourth quarter. Texas had four tries from the 1-yard line to punch in a touchdown and tie the game but OU's defense stopped every single one.

On the first and second plays, Horns' running back Jonathon Brooks tried rushing up the middle, but for no gain. On the third, he lost a yard. On the fourth, Sarkisian called for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to hit receiver Xavier Worthy on a short pass, but he was stuffed a yard short.

The Sooners had the momentum and the game was theirs for the taking. That is, until the ensuing drive resulted in a 45-yard field goal attempt that fell short and Texas scored on its next opportunity to tie the game.

It all worked out for the Sooners in the end, though.

Turning point of the game

With the game tied 27-27 and 4:49 left on the clock, Ewers started cooking. After a mostly shaky performance, he confidently led the Longhorns downfield in what looked to have the makings of a game-winning drive. But on third-and-10 from the OU 35-yard line, Sarkisian called a run play and Brooks only gained six yards. Texas kicked a field goal on fourth down, holding on tight to a narrow 30-27 lead.

Then with 57 seconds left, OU responded and scored a fast touchdown to exact revenge after the Longhorns embarrassed them 49-0 a year ago.

Key stat

Despite turning the ball over three times — two interceptions and a fumble — Texas overcame huge mistakes and still had a chance to win.

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns still have a chance to win out and make the Big 12 title game — in what could very well be a Red River rematch vs. OU. Win that, and hopes and dreams of making their first-ever College Football Playoff as a one-loss team is very much intact.

This college football season is wide open, so don't count either of these teams out when it comes to who will be the last team standing in the end.

What's next for Oklahoma?

OU should win the rest of the games on its schedule because it includes home games against UCF, West Virginia and TCU with road trips to Kansas, Oklahoma State (for one last Bedlam) and TCU.

After going 6-7 last season in Brent Venables first year in Norman, this team has a chance to win the Big 12, make the CFP, and hey, maybe even play for a national championship.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports.

