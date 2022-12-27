College Football Ohio vs. Wyoming best bet, odds and how to bet 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ohio Bobcats will face off with the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl to cap their 2022 college football campaigns.

The Bobcats come into this matchup with a 9-4 record. Ohio's last contest was its 17-7 loss to Toledo in the MAC Championship game. Wyoming enters this matchup with a 7-5 record and also on the heels of a loss. The Cowboys suffered a blow by Fresno State in their last game losing 30-0.

Which team gets back in the win column in the Arizona Bowl — the Cats or the Cowboys?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ohio and Wyoming, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Ohio vs. Wyoming (4:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, Barstool)

Point spread: Ohio -1.5 (Ohio favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Wyoming covers

Moneyline: Ohio -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Wyoming -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Ohio came close to winning its first conference title in 54 years but fell just short against Toledo. Expect the Bobcats to take out their anger on the Pokes.

PICK: Ohio (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

