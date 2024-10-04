Iowa at Ohio State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) are heavy, 18-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Both teams feature solid rush defenses, with the Buckeyes third against the run in the nation, and the Hawkeyes fourth defending the rushing attack. The contest's over/under is 45.5.
The Buckeyes won versus the Michigan State Spartans in their most recent game, 38-7. The Hawkeyes' last game was against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they won by a score of 31-14.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Ohio State
|-18 (-110)
|-1149
|+703
|45.5
|-109
|-111
Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (-18)
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Prediction: Ohio State 36, Iowa 15
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica
Iowa has been shut out against the last three ranked teams it has faced, and if the Hawkeyes fall behind here, they are not equipped to come back. Ohio State has playmakers all over the place, and the Buckeyes will put up a big number in advance of the game at Autzen next week.
PICK: Ohio State (-19.5) to win by more than 19.5 points
Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 32, Hawkeyes 14.
- The Buckeyes have a 92.0% chance to claim victory in this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hawkeyes have a 12.5% implied probability.
- Ohio State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- Iowa has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
Ohio State vs. Iowa: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Ohio State
|Iowa
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|48.8 (11)
|32 (77)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|6.8 (1)
|13.8 (10)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|6 (60)
|7 (42)
Ohio State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Will Howard
|QB
|1,039 YDS (68.6%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
42 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 10.5 RUSH YPG
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|19 REC / 364 YDS / 5 TD / 91 YPG
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|390 YDS / 5 TD / 97.5 YPG / 8.3 YPC
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|273 YDS / 4 TD / 68.3 YPG / 8.8 YPC
|Lathan Ransom
|DB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|DL
|6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Jack Sawyer
|DL
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Sonny Styles
|DB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Iowa 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|685 YDS / 9 TD / 171.3 YPG / 8.4 YPC
|Cade McNamara
|QB
|588 YDS (62.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
|Jacob Gill
|WR
|13 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 36.3 YPG
|Reece Vander Zee
|WR
|7 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 23.5 YPG
|Jay Higgins
|LB
|33 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Ethan Hurkett
|DL
|15 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
|Nick Jackson
|LB
|22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Aaron Graves
|DL
|8 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
