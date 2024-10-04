College Football Iowa at Ohio State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Oct. 4, 2024 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) are heavy, 18-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Both teams feature solid rush defenses, with the Buckeyes third against the run in the nation, and the Hawkeyes fourth defending the rushing attack. The contest's over/under is 45.5.

The Buckeyes won versus the Michigan State Spartans in their most recent game, 38-7. The Hawkeyes' last game was against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they won by a score of 31-14.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS

Ohio State vs Iowa Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Ohio State -18 (-110) -1149 +703 45.5 -109 -111

Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-18)

Pick OU: Over (45.5)

Prediction: Ohio State 36, Iowa 15

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica

Iowa has been shut out against the last three ranked teams it has faced, and if the Hawkeyes fall behind here, they are not equipped to come back. Ohio State has playmakers all over the place, and the Buckeyes will put up a big number in advance of the game at Autzen next week.

PICK: Ohio State (-19.5) to win by more than 19.5 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 32, Hawkeyes 14.

The Buckeyes have a 92.0% chance to claim victory in this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hawkeyes have a 12.5% implied probability.

Ohio State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

Iowa has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State vs. Iowa: 2024 Stats Comparison

Ohio State Iowa Off. Points per Game (Rank) 48.8 (11) 32 (77) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 6.8 (1) 13.8 (10) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (5) 2 (5) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 6 (60) 7 (42)

Ohio State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Will Howard QB 1,039 YDS (68.6%) / 8 TD / 2 INT

42 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 10.5 RUSH YPG Jeremiah Smith WR 19 REC / 364 YDS / 5 TD / 91 YPG Quinshon Judkins RB 390 YDS / 5 TD / 97.5 YPG / 8.3 YPC TreVeyon Henderson RB 273 YDS / 4 TD / 68.3 YPG / 8.8 YPC Lathan Ransom DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL J.T. Tuimoloau DL 6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK Jack Sawyer DL 8 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Sonny Styles DB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Iowa 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kaleb Johnson RB 685 YDS / 9 TD / 171.3 YPG / 8.4 YPC Cade McNamara QB 588 YDS (62.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT Jacob Gill WR 13 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 36.3 YPG Reece Vander Zee WR 7 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 23.5 YPG Jay Higgins LB 33 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Ethan Hurkett DL 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK Nick Jackson LB 22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Aaron Graves DL 8 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

