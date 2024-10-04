Iowa at Ohio State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

College Football
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) are heavy, 18-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Both teams feature solid rush defenses, with the Buckeyes third against the run in the nation, and the Hawkeyes fourth defending the rushing attack. The contest's over/under is 45.5.

The Buckeyes won versus the Michigan State Spartans in their most recent game, 38-7. The Hawkeyes' last game was against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they won by a score of 31-14.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Information & Odds

Ohio State vs Iowa Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Ohio State-18 (-110)-1149+70345.5-109-111

Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (-18)  
  • Pick OU: Over (45.5) 
  • Prediction: Ohio State 36, Iowa 15

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica

Iowa has been shut out against the last three ranked teams it has faced, and if the Hawkeyes fall behind here, they are not equipped to come back. Ohio State has playmakers all over the place, and the Buckeyes will put up a big number in advance of the game at Autzen next week. 

PICK: Ohio State (-19.5) to win by more than 19.5 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 32, Hawkeyes 14.
  • The Buckeyes have a 92.0% chance to claim victory in this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hawkeyes have a 12.5% implied probability.
  • Ohio State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • Iowa has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State vs. Iowa: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Ohio StateIowa
Off. Points per Game (Rank)48.8 (11)32 (77)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)6.8 (1)13.8 (10)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)2 (5)2 (5)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)6 (60)7 (42)

Ohio State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Will HowardQB1,039 YDS (68.6%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
42 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 10.5 RUSH YPG
Jeremiah SmithWR19 REC / 364 YDS / 5 TD / 91 YPG
Quinshon JudkinsRB390 YDS / 5 TD / 97.5 YPG / 8.3 YPC
TreVeyon HendersonRB273 YDS / 4 TD / 68.3 YPG / 8.8 YPC
Lathan RansomDB11 TKL / 2 TFL
J.T. TuimoloauDL6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Jack SawyerDL8 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Sonny StylesDB11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Iowa 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kaleb JohnsonRB685 YDS / 9 TD / 171.3 YPG / 8.4 YPC
Cade McNamaraQB588 YDS (62.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
Jacob GillWR13 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 36.3 YPG
Reece Vander ZeeWR7 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 23.5 YPG
Jay HigginsLB33 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Ethan HurkettDL15 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
Nick JacksonLB22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Aaron GravesDL8 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

