College Football Ohio State QB Kyle McCord to enter transfer portal on first day of new window Published Dec. 4, 2023 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered his name into the transfer portal Monday, the first day undergraduate football players could do so.

The Buckeyes' season-long starter was the biggest name in the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter's job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes' game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCord's best moment came when he led Ohio State's 65-yard drive for the winning touchdown as time ran out in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in September.

"I think he’s a good quarterback, I do," Day said. "After every year, you evaluate everything, and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year."

McCord's teammate, running back Evan Pryor, also entered the portal. Porter appeared in four games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share