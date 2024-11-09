College Football Ohio State dominates in all three phases, cruises to 45-0 win over Purdue Updated Nov. 9, 2024 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It would have been easy for No. 2 Ohio State to waltz through Saturday's game with far less than maximum effort given Purdue's immense struggles this season. Not only had the Boilermakers suffered through seven consecutive defeats prior to their trip to Ohio Stadium, but they'd also parted ways with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who didn't even make it to October before getting fired. Fewer power-conference programs, if any, are as hapless. It's the reason the Buckeyes were favored by more than 38 points.

But head coach Ryan Day and his staff stressed how much better the Boilermakers appeared on film than they did in the Big Ten standings, how this wasn't a team to be taken lightly despite a 1-7 overall record and 0-5 mark in conference play. And based on how Ohio State performed in a 45-0 romp that was effectively over by halftime, the message was certainly heard.

A punt on the Buckeyes' opening possession gave way to an avalanche of six consecutive scores that quickly put the game out of reach. Quarterback Will Howard completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and four total touchdowns. The defense racked up four sacks, five tackles for loss and forced two turnovers in a little more than three quarters of work before the starters were removed. And even the special teams unit chipped in a blocked punt.

Here are some quick takeaways from the game:

Early difference

A relatively slow start from both offenses produced a pair of punts on the game's first two possessions and seemed destined for a third when the Boilermakers went three-and-out from their own 12-yard line near the midway point of the opening quarter. But Purdue punter Keelan Crimmins held the ball a beat too long when attempting a kick from the shadow of his own goal line. The extra half-second allowed Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry to slice into Crimmins' path from the punter's right side and raise two hands for a block. And while Purdue recovered at its own 6-yard line, the play still resulted in a turnover on downs that gave the Buckeyes incredible field position.

From there, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called four consecutive running plays to push the ball into the end zone: one from tailback Quinshon Judkins, who gained 2 yards, and then three in a row from quarterback Will Howard, the last of which he plunged across the goal line to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead. It was the first of three consecutive touchdown drives for Ohio State, spanning the first and second quarters.

Kelly's run-heavy approach on the possession after Ohio State's blocked punt typified a first half that featured more rushing attempts (15) than passes (14). Tailback TreVeyon Henderson finished as the Buckeyes' leading rusher through the opening two quarters with three carries for 34 yards, but it was Howard who paced the offense in attempts with a team-high seven carries for 15 yards and a score. At that point, Howard was on pace to eclipse his season-high total of 12 rushing attempts in a game, which he set in last week's victory over then-No. 3 Penn State. The uptick in usage for Howard's legs is worth noting as the Buckeyes approach the postseason.

Play of the game

Though it goes without saying that Ohio State was never in danger of surrendering a 24-point lead to Purdue, there was a moment near the midway point of the third quarter when the Boilermakers could have applied a hint of pressure.

They'd cobbled together a six-play, 53-yard drive that advanced from their own 25-yard line to the Buckeyes' 22-yard line, which put the red zone in reach for just the second time all afternoon. And to get there, Purdue had exploited one of the only potential weaknesses in this Ohio State defense moving toward the postseason: persistent struggles by starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun when defending passes deep downfield. The Boilermakers exploited the former for a 28-yard completion down the left sideline with quarterback Hudson Card dropping a beautiful throw to wide receiver Jaron Tibbs, whose double-clutch catch survived an official review. They took advantage of the grab-happy latter by drawing a pass interference penalty on a deep pass down the right sideline.

But that's when Card got a bit too greedy, with Purdue facing first-and-10 from just outside the red zone and desperate for its first score of the game. Card stared down his target on a pass toward the front-right pylon — a pass that was thrown into double coverage — and safety Lathan Ransom stepped in front of the intended receiver for an easy interception that snuffed out the mildest of threats. Ransom returned the ball 24 yards to set up an eventual rushing touchdown by Henderson that pushed the lead north of 30 points.

Key stat

A constricting defensive performance against Penn State last weekend meant that the Buckeyes entered Saturday's date with Purdue ranked second nationally in total defense (256.4 yards per game) and third nationally in scoring defense (12 points per game). They were also tied for third in opponent long scrimmage plays of 20-plus yards (only 23 allowed all season) and second in opponent red zone touchdown percentage (35.3%).

But one of the areas where Ohio State's defense could rightly be criticized was in its difficulty generating turnovers, a trend that has continued for several seasons under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Buckeyes entered Week 11 tied for 68th in turnovers gained with 11: five fumbles and six interceptions. That placed them in a tie for eighth among fellow Big Ten schools.

Which is why Knowles and his defensive assistants were probably quite pleased with how Saturday's game unfolded. Not only did the Buckeyes intercept Card at the goal line to erase a potential scoring opportunity, but they also returned a fumble for a short touchdown when edge rusher Jack Sawyer pounced for a scoop and score later in the third quarter. Add in the blocked punt by Curry — an edge rusher by trade — and defensive players accounted for three turnover-worthy plays against the Boilermakers.

Ohio State capitalized on those sudden-change opportunities by transforming them into 13 points on the scoreboard.

What's next for Ohio State?

A schedule that afforded Ohio State its two easiest Big Ten games of the season in mid-November has offered Day and his staff the chance to recalibrate amid an ongoing push for berths in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the expanded College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes returned home from an emotional victory over then-No. 3 Penn State knowing that neither of their next two opponents were likely to challenge them. That proved true in a lopsided win over Purdue on Saturday and will probably be the case when tangling with Northwestern (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) at Wrigley Field next weekend. Such an enviable two-game stretch doubles as the chance to experiment and iron out kinks ahead of battles with more talented opposition. The Buckeyes welcome No. 8 Indiana and archrival Michigan to Ohio Stadium in back-to-back weeks to end the regular season. If Ohio State can navigate November unscathed, it will qualify for the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2020.

What's next for Purdue?

Life doesn't get any easier following Saturday's beatdown in Columbus as Purdue, which has now lost eight straight, welcomes No. 6 Penn State to Ross-Ade Stadium next weekend. It will be the Boilermakers' fifth game against a ranked opponent this season after already falling to then-No. 18 Notre Dame (66-7), then-No. 23 Illinois (50-49), then-No. 2 Oregon (35-0) and, most recently, No. 2 Ohio State (45-0). Walters and his team will get a brief reprieve on Nov. 22 with a trip to Michigan State, which has dropped five of its last six games, but a season finale on the road at No. 8 Indiana is a difficult way to end the year. It's possible, and perhaps likely, that the Boilermakers will finish their Big Ten slate without a conference victory for the first time since 2013 and just the third time ever.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

