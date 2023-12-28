College Football NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. has company in loaded WR class Published Dec. 28, 2023 10:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft is still four months away, but with the deadline for underclassmen to declare looming Jan. 15, and half of the league's 32 teams either already out of playoff contention or just one more loss away from it, ‘tis the season for mock drafts and the fierce player debates that go along with them.

At this point, there is very little consensus in the player rankings.

NFL teams and members of the media appear torn between USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye as the top quarterback, Penn State's Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame's Joe Alt as the first offensive lineman off the board, and just who might be the first defensive player selected.

The only real "sure thing" seems to be that Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the first receiver drafted this spring, with some even suggesting that the NFL legacy and reigning Biletnikoff winner should be the No. 1 overall selection on April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Florida State's Keon Coleman, LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze all generating top-20 buzz of their own, is it really a consensus that Harrison is the top receiver in this draft cycle?

And if so, what exactly separates him from his superstar counterparts?

Let's take a closer look at all four, with full scouting reports and the best NFL team fit for each.

Players are listed alphabetically.

KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman spent just one season with the Seminoles after the Opelousas, Louisiana native initially signed as a highly touted recruit with Michigan State. He appeared in 22 games and started 12 games in East Lansing, leaving MSU with 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 58-798-7 stat line in 2022 when he earned third team All-Big Ten honors.

The big play specialist was coveted by programs all over the country once he put his name into the transfer portal, ultimately joining FSU, where he helped the undefeated Seminoles win the ACC championship by leading the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (658) and touchdown grabs (11), and earning first-team all-conference honors. He opted out of Saturday's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia and has formally announced his intention to enter the draft. Coleman won't turn 21 until May.

Scouting report

Coleman already possesses the physically imposing frame of a five-year NFL veteran. Given his size and rocked-up frame, Coleman is surprisingly quick off the line, accelerating smoothly and showing enough top-end speed to challenge vertically. He shows very good body control, concentration and strong hands to make difficult catches look routine, including some impressive one-handed snags with defenders draped on him. He lacks elite lateral agility to elude in tight quarters but has a nice "dead leg" to slip past would-be tacklers and spins out of contact nicely. He runs with power and determination after the catch and can vault unsuspecting defenders seeking to take out his legs.

Though he has shown strong, reliable hands throughout his career, Coleman did suffer two unsightly drops against Louisville in the ACC championship game. To be fair, both came on plays in which the ball was thrown inaccurately, and Coleman had to readjust mid-route and in traffic.

NFL projection

Coleman has experience inside and out, but he projects best as a traditional split end due to his size and physicality. He'd be a nice fit with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, or as a potential replacement for Tee Higgins should the looming free agent leave the Cincinnati Bengals. He warrants top-15 consideration and might prove a steal at any point outside the top 20.

MARVIN HARRISON JR., OHIO STATE

As the son of a Hall of Famer who excelled at the same position, it isn't hyperbole to suggest that Harrison Jr. was quite literally born to play professional football.

At a program well known for annually churning out NFL receivers, the Philadelphia native signed with plenty of fanfare and was immediately productive, turning three of his 11 receptions as a true freshman into scores for a Buckeyes squad that featured soon-to-be NFL first-round picks, Garrett Wilson (New York Jets, 2022), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints, 2022) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks, 2023).

The epitome of consistency despite turnover at quarterback, Harrison posted nearly identical sophomore and junior campaigns, hauling in 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 and another 67 for 1,211 yards and 14 more scores this past season. Harrison, 21, has not yet publicly announced his plans for next year, though that may be just a formality, as the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has thus far sat out Cotton Bowl practices with the Buckeyes preparing to face Missouri on Friday night.

Scouting report

One of the many things that makes Harrison unique is the grace and quickness that he possesses despite his lanky frame. There are not many NFL receivers of his size who so easily slip past press coverage and can get behind the defense on deep balls, where Harrison shows radar-like tracking skills and true breakaway speed. A 40-yard dash time in the 4.3s is quite possible, which is exceptionally rare for such a tall receiver. Harrison's height is extended with long arms and strong hands to pluck outside of his frame, and he shows incredible flexibility to contort his body to make circus catches on the sideline.

Despite his talent and hype, Harrison is, in fact, human. Pro Football Focus charted him with six drops (more than anyone else in this article) in 2023, including three on a rainy day against Purdue. Furthermore, he is more polished than powerful, eluding defenders rather than bulldozing through them after the catch.

NFL projection

That's picking nits, though. Ultimately, Harrison is a rare blue-chip talent because of his physical talent, Hall of Fame pedigree and walk-on's work ethic. He appears to be as sure of an NFL superstar as it gets and therefore well worthy of a top-5 selection. Any of the teams selecting that early (which as of today project as Chicago, the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and New York Giants) would be lucky to add him, with the latter two especially intriguing fits due to their relative dearth of receiving talent.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. breaks open for a 14-yard TD

MALIK NABERS, LSU

With all due respect to the aforementioned Buckeyes, some believe that the two best wideouts in the NFL are former LSU stars Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), so starring in Baton Rouge carries significant weight with NFL scouts.

While the 6-foot, 200-pound Nabers lacks the height of the others on this list, his consistent playmaking ability has been obvious since the beginning of his college career. The former four-star recruit out of Youngsville, Louisiana earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team in 2021 by hauling in 28 passes for 417 yards and four scores. Nabers vaulted to the top of the conference with an SEC-best 72 receptions in 2022 and finished second in the league with 1,017 yards. Nabers then doubled the touchdowns scored in his first two seasons for the Tigers in a spectacular 2023 campaign that saw him rack up 14 TDs and lead the entire country with an eye-popping 1,546 receiving yards on 86 grabs — numbers that will almost certainly grow on New Year's Day when he is slated to play against Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Born July 28, 2003, the 20-year-old Nabers is the youngest of the fab-four receivers featured in this article, but with his quarterback Jayden Daniels taking his Heisman Trophy to the NFL, many presume his favorite wideout is also heading to the pros.

Scouting report

Given his slipperiness as both a route-runner and YAC-monster, Nabers likely won't have to wait long on draft day. Many of his biggest plays this season for LSU came when he lined up in the slot, but he possesses the broad shoulders and physical nature to handle outside duties in the NFL as well. He's just so dynamic in the open field, influencing opponents with his body lean and then darting past defenders with strong, decisive steps. For opponents, Nabers is a terrifying combination of his LSU predecessors, exhibiting the exceptional body control — including a wicked double-move — that often helps Jefferson get so open, as well as the strong hands and tenacity after the catch that helps Chase create after the catch.

NFL projection

If teams are satisfied with Nabers' maturity, he won't make it out of the top 15. He'd be a lot of fun in an up-tempo offense like the ones in Los Angeles (Chargers and Rams), Denver and Houston. Similarly, cold-weather teams like Kansas City or Buffalo might find the field a lot hotter with a natural playmaker like Nabers.

ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Given his 24 career touchdown receptions and knack for making big plays at critical moments — not to mention playing for an undefeated Huskies squad that will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl for the right to play for a national championship — Odunze is far from an unknown. In comparison to the others on this list, however, Odunze signed with Washington as a relatively unheralded recruit out of Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder cracked the starting lineup as a true freshman back in 2020 and has steadily improved his production since, leading the Pac-12 with 1,145 receiving yards in 2022 despite starting just eight of 13 games. Odunze catapulted into national prominence this past season, joining Harrison and Nabers as one of just three Biletnikoff finalists with 81 receptions for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns. While Odunze technically could return for a fifth season of college action, he is listed as a senior by Washington and is widely expected to enter draft. The only fourth-year player on this list, Odunze will turn 22 in June.

Scouting report

As one might expect of a receiver of Odunze's size, he is very effective in contested ball situations, showing timing, strength and concentration to beat cornerbacks for the ball. His ability to adjust to the ball in flight is one of Odunze's calling cards and something that his Heisman runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did a terrific job of exploiting. Odunze's only three charted drops of the season (according to PFF) came off quick passes when he was turning back toward the passer.

For a big receiver, Odunze moves very well. He accelerates very smoothly off the line, showing balance and fluidity as a route-runner to create space. He is also quite agile for his size after the catch, showing a nice stop-start and lateral wiggle to get defenders on their heels, then using strength and aggression to bury his shoulder to earn yards after the catch.

Rome Odunze hauls in his second TD vs. Washington State

NFL projection

Washington has a rather dubious track record of first-round NFL receivers — there have been just three of them in John Ross, Reggie Williams and Dave Williams (no relation) — and none of them earned a single Pro Bowl nod. Odunze is easily the most polished receiver in program history, however, projecting as an early-impact NFL wideout with extensive experience at flanker, split end, and in the slot. That pro-readiness probably makes him a top-15 selection. Odunze would certainly appeal to a team needing an immediate playmaker, like the Bears, the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, or his hometown Raiders.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

share