CFP Parlay: Odds, Predictions, Picks for All Four College Football Playoff Games

It's incredible to think about how just a few years ago, the College Football Playoff was only four teams.

But the 2025-26 postseason will be the second edition of the 12-team CFP, and this year's first round matches couldn't be more exciting. In the lone Friday game, Alabama takes on Oklahoma in a rematch of the regular season in which the Sooners escaped Tuscaloosa with a 23-21 win.

On Saturday, a triple-header takes place— with Miami visiting Texas A&M, followed by Tulane heading to Ole Miss and James Madison taking on Oregon in Eugene. What better way to enjoy such an action-packed slate than placing a parlay involving all four games?

Below, FOX Sports Research has put together a four-leg parlay involving player props, moneylines, spread picks, and Over-Under totals. This wager yields odds of +1227, meaning a $20 wager would give you a total payout of $265.53. Let's take a look:

1. Malachi Toney Anytime TD scorer (-120)

What to know: Toney is not only the focal point of Miami's offense, but arguably is the best freshman in the country. He's the only freshman to rank in the top 20 of FBS in receiving yards and is one of three players in the country to have 5+ receiving TDs, 1+ rushing TDs and 1+ pass TDs. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson puts him all over the field, even using him in wildcat formations. Regardless of what the score is, he's bound to get into the endzone.

2. OLE MISS -17.5 (-108) vs Tulane

What to know: Even with Lane Kiffin gone, the Rebels have too much firepower for Tulane to handle. And new head coach Pete Golding has a ton of experience as well, having served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Alabama from 2018-22 before taking the same role at Ole Miss in 2023. These two teams also met earlier in the season, with Ole Miss winning 45-10. Trinidad Chambliss ranks ninth among all Power Conference quarterbacks in total offense (3,486), and will likely have a field day against the Green Wave.

3. James Madison @ Oregon OVER 47.5 (-108)

What to know: Another G5 vs P4 matchup here, JMU has had an incredible season but hasn't seen a team as talented as Oregon all year. In the Dukes lone game vs a P4 opponent this year, they lost 28-14 to Louisville. The Ducks only loss on the year came by 10 points to the No. 1 team in the country in Indiana. Dan Lanning & Co. could easily score 45 points on their own in this game, averaging 38.2 on the season— sixth among Power Conference teams and ninth among all FBS teams.

4. ALABAMA ML (-105) @ Oklahoma

What to know: This is the riskiest leg of this parlay, as Alabama is an underdog and lost to Oklahoma earlier in the season. But in that game, the Tide had 194 more yards of offense, nearly double the first downs, a third-down conversion rate that was 15% higher, and three fewer penalties. So how did they lose? Kalen DeBoer's squad committed three turnovers to Oklahoma's zero. Expect Bama to be sharper offensively.