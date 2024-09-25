NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The NC State Wolfpack (2-2) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1). The game has a point total set at 47.
The Wolfpack lost to the Clemson Tigers, 59-35, in their last contest. The Huskies lost versus the Buffalo Bulls in their most recent game, 23-20.
NC State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|NC State
|-6.5 (-111)
|-248
|+200
|47
|-110
|-110
NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction
- Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+6.5)
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 27, NC State 26
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
NC State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wolfpack 27, Huskies 20.
- The Wolfpack have a 71.3% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies have a 33.3% implied probability.
- NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this year.
NC State vs. Northern Illinois: 2024 Stats Comparison
|NC State
|Northern Illinois
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|28.3 (67)
|30 (95)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|37.8 (130)
|17.3 (26)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|8 (114)
|3 (26)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|3 (96)
NC State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jordan Waters
|RB
|190 YDS / 2 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC
4 REC / 38 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG
|Kevin Concepcion
|WR
|27 REC / 239 YDS / 3 TD / 59.8 YPG
|Kendrick Raphael
|RB
|186 YDS / 2 TD / 46.5 YPG / 7.2 YPC
|Grayson McCall
|QB
|476 YDS (66.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
44 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11 RUSH YPG
|Donovan Kaufman
|DB
|23 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Sean Brown
|LB
|26 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Caden Fordham
|LB
|29 TKL / 1 TFL
|Aydan White
|DB
|17 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Northern Illinois 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Antario Brown
|RB
|241 YDS / 2 TD / 80.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
7 REC / 193 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 64.3 REC YPG
|Ethan Hampton
|QB
|720 YDS (62.2%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
45 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15 RUSH YPG
|Trayvon Rudolph
|WR
|6 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD / 38 YPG
|Grayson Barnes
|TE
|10 REC / 138 YDS / 1 TD / 46 YPG
|Nevaeh Sanders
|DL
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK
|Devonte O'Malley
|DL
|6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Christian Fuhrman
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Roy Williams
|DL
|7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
