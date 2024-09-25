College Football NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NC State Wolfpack (2-2) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1). The game has a point total set at 47.

The Wolfpack lost to the Clemson Tigers, 59-35, in their last contest. The Huskies lost versus the Buffalo Bulls in their most recent game, 23-20.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: The CW

NC State vs Northern Illinois Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline NC State -6.5 (-111) -248 +200 47 -110 -110

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+6.5)

Pick OU: Over (47)

Prediction: Northern Illinois 27, NC State 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wolfpack 27, Huskies 20.

The Wolfpack have a 71.3% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies have a 33.3% implied probability.

NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this year.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois: 2024 Stats Comparison

NC State Northern Illinois Off. Points per Game (Rank) 28.3 (67) 30 (95) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 37.8 (130) 17.3 (26) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 8 (114) 3 (26) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 3 (96)

NC State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jordan Waters RB 190 YDS / 2 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC

4 REC / 38 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG Kevin Concepcion WR 27 REC / 239 YDS / 3 TD / 59.8 YPG Kendrick Raphael RB 186 YDS / 2 TD / 46.5 YPG / 7.2 YPC Grayson McCall QB 476 YDS (66.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT

44 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11 RUSH YPG Donovan Kaufman DB 23 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Sean Brown LB 26 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Caden Fordham LB 29 TKL / 1 TFL Aydan White DB 17 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Northern Illinois 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Antario Brown RB 241 YDS / 2 TD / 80.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC

7 REC / 193 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 64.3 REC YPG Ethan Hampton QB 720 YDS (62.2%) / 6 TD / 1 INT

45 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15 RUSH YPG Trayvon Rudolph WR 6 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD / 38 YPG Grayson Barnes TE 10 REC / 138 YDS / 1 TD / 46 YPG Nevaeh Sanders DL 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK Devonte O'Malley DL 6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Christian Fuhrman LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Roy Williams DL 7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

