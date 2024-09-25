College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 NC State at Clemson
NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:23 p.m. ET

The NC State Wolfpack (2-2) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1). The game has a point total set at 47.

The Wolfpack lost to the Clemson Tigers, 59-35, in their last contest. The Huskies lost versus the Buffalo Bulls in their most recent game, 23-20.

How bad does Jayden Daniels' success make Caleb Williams look? | The Facility
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel discuss how bad Jayden Daniels' success thus far has made Caleb Williams look as the No. 1 pick.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

NC State vs Northern Illinois Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
NC State-6.5 (-111)-248+20047-110-110

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+6.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (47) 
  • Prediction: Northern Illinois 27, NC State 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wolfpack 27, Huskies 20.
  • The Wolfpack have a 71.3% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies have a 33.3% implied probability.
  • NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
  • Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this year.

NC State vs. Northern Illinois: 2024 Stats Comparison

 NC StateNorthern Illinois
Off. Points per Game (Rank)28.3 (67)30 (95)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)37.8 (130)17.3 (26)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)8 (114)3 (26)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)5 (58)3 (96)

NC State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jordan WatersRB190 YDS / 2 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC
4 REC / 38 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG
Kevin ConcepcionWR27 REC / 239 YDS / 3 TD / 59.8 YPG
Kendrick RaphaelRB186 YDS / 2 TD / 46.5 YPG / 7.2 YPC
Grayson McCallQB476 YDS (66.7%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
44 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11 RUSH YPG
Donovan KaufmanDB23 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Sean BrownLB26 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Caden FordhamLB29 TKL / 1 TFL
Aydan WhiteDB17 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Northern Illinois 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Antario BrownRB241 YDS / 2 TD / 80.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
7 REC / 193 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 64.3 REC YPG
Ethan HamptonQB720 YDS (62.2%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
45 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15 RUSH YPG
Trayvon RudolphWR6 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD / 38 YPG
Grayson BarnesTE10 REC / 138 YDS / 1 TD / 46 YPG
Nevaeh SandersDL4 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK
Devonte O'MalleyDL6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Christian FuhrmanLB13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Roy WilliamsDL7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

