Mississippi State to promote Zach Arnett to head coach, per reports

Mississippi State will promote Zach Arnett to be the school's next head football coach.

The move comes in the wake of former head coach Mike Leach's death earlier this week.

Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. Both Sports Illustrated and ESPN reported the move.

Leach, 61, died Monday after falling gravely ill on Sunday at his home.

Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Arnett, who is considered by many to be a rising star in the college football coaching ranks, was hired as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in January 2020. He arrived at Mississippi State after serving as a member of San Diego State's coaching staff from 2011-20.

The 36-year-old Arnett worked with the team's linebackers during his first two seasons in Starkville before transitioning to leading the safeties unit in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

