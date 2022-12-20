College Football
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in the Hawaii Bowl. 

Middle Tennessee State had an up and down year. The Raiders had an unbelievable upset against the Miami Hurricanes on the road as 25.5-point underdogs but followed that win with three consecutive losses. They finished the year with three straight wins and a 7-5 overall record. 

San Diego State lost three of its first five games to Arizona, Utah, and Boise State. However, the Aztecs defense was the bright spot of the team, while the offense struggled each week. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Middle Tennessee and San Diego State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 24, ESPN)

Point spread: San Diego State -6.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -278 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Middle Tennessee +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
MIDTN
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders pulled off an outstanding upset against Miami earlier this season and won their last three games. The Blue Raiders are hot and get the win in Hawai'i.

PICK: MTSU (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

