Michigan's Sherrone Moore won't commit to starting QB ahead of Michigan State game
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was noncommittal when it came to naming a starting quarterback ahead of the Wolverines' game against in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday.
The first-year head coach will reportedly make a QB decision after this week's practices, which could mark the third quarterback change this season for the defending national champions.
Michigan started the season with former walk-on Davis Warren under center, but he was replaced by Alex Orji after he threw three interceptions in the Wolverines' 28-18 victory over Arkansas State.
Orji was relieved of his QB duties after struggling to produce in the team's games against USC, Minnesota and Washington, generating only 133 total passing yards in those three matchups combined. His 32 passing yards in the team's 27-24 win over the Trojans marked the lowest passing total in a game since October 1987 for the Wolverines.
The junior quarterback was eventually replaced by Jack Tuttle during the 27-17 loss to the Huskies, after he completed just 3 of 7 passes for 15 yards.
In Michigan's most recent loss to Illinois, Tuttle had 208 passing yards, which is the highest total for any Michigan quarterback this season. However, he was unable to log a touchdown, adding one interception and two fumbles.
While Tuttle's passing statistics suggest he might be the team's best option right now, Moore is reportedly looking for more before he makes his next quarterback choice.
"Taking care of the ball, that's going to be the No. 1 priority, the biggest thing," Moore said. "You want big plays, you want efficiency, but we have to take care of the football."
One decision Moore did confirm was that offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell would continue calling plays, either from the box or the sideline.
The Wolverines take on the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at the Big House.
