The Michigan State Spartans kick off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Michgan State @ Rutgers Odds

Moneyline

Michigan State: -170

Rutgers: +142

Spread

Michigan State -3.5: -102

Rutgers +3.5: -118

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -115

Under 46.5: -105

Michgan State @ Rutgers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Michigan State has lost its last two meetings with Rutgers, falling in 2023 and 2024.

Rutgers is tied for the fewest sacks in the Big Ten (12) and has allowed a conference-high 22 passing touchdowns.

Michigan State ranks last in the Big Ten in yards per game (288.7) and points per game (17.7).

The Pick: Under 46.5

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers