College Football
College Football
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Michigan State Spartans kick off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Michigan State: -170
- Rutgers: +142
Spread
- Michigan State -3.5: -102
- Rutgers +3.5: -118
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -115
- Under 46.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Michigan State has lost its last two meetings with Rutgers, falling in 2023 and 2024.
- Rutgers is tied for the fewest sacks in the Big Ten (12) and has allowed a conference-high 22 passing touchdowns.
- Michigan State ranks last in the Big Ten in yards per game (288.7) and points per game (17.7).
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
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