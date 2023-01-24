College Football
Michigan RB Blake Corum's car stolen
College Football

Michigan RB Blake Corum's car stolen

1 hour ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.

Corum’s camouflage-wrapped 2017 Camaro, adorned with his BC2 logo, was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.

Corum tweeted Tuesday that his "parents used their hard-earned money" to buy him the car after he graduated from high school.

"God bless whoever stole it," he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car was stolen shortly after Corum made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

Corum makes money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community, including an annual giveaway that has donated hundreds of turkeys.

Michigan RB Blake Corum's need to give back has always been a priority

Michigan RB Blake Corum's need to give back has always been a priority

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Loaded with top QBs and big-name coaches, is Pac-12 on the rise?
College Football

Loaded with top QBs and big-name coaches, is Pac-12 on the rise?

9 mins ago
2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Georgia's Stetson Bennett get selected?
College Football

2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Georgia's Stetson Bennett get selected?

4 hours ago
Travis Hunter, Cade McNamara highlight Joel Klatt's most interesting transfers
College Football

Travis Hunter, Cade McNamara highlight Joel Klatt's most interesting transfers

5 hours ago
College football transfer portal tracker: Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss

1 day ago
Georgia WR Rodarius 'RaRa' Thomas arrested on felony charge
College Football

Georgia WR Rodarius 'RaRa' Thomas arrested on felony charge

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes