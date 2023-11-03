College Football
Michigan has fired low-level football staffer Connor Stalions as NCAA probes in-person scouting
Nov. 3, 2023

Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the low-level football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into a impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person said Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for sending people to opponents' games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals. Stallions was listed as a recruiting analyst for Michigan.

Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in the Stalions' name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.

