Michigan has fired low-level football staffer Connor Stalions as NCAA probes in-person scouting
Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the low-level football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into a impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person said Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.
The NCAA is investigating Michigan for sending people to opponents' games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals. Stallions was listed as a recruiting analyst for Michigan.
Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in the Stalions' name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Frustrated Big Ten coaches push league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing
Betting action report: Public all in on New York Giants in NFL Week 9; Colorado still bettors' favorite
College Football Playoff rankings: Joel Klatt reacts to Ohio State, Michigan, more
-
NFL Draft: Five under-the-radar prospects who are flying up draft boards
Maalik Murphy waited his turn to lead Texas, and now he's ready to dance
2023 College Football Week 10 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Jim Harbaugh channels 'Braveheart' to help Michigan stay focused on Purdue game
2023 College Football odds: How to bet Washington-USC, other Week 10 picks
CFP Rankings 2023: What the committee got right, and where it was very wrong
-
Frustrated Big Ten coaches push league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing
Betting action report: Public all in on New York Giants in NFL Week 9; Colorado still bettors' favorite
College Football Playoff rankings: Joel Klatt reacts to Ohio State, Michigan, more
-
NFL Draft: Five under-the-radar prospects who are flying up draft boards
Maalik Murphy waited his turn to lead Texas, and now he's ready to dance
2023 College Football Week 10 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Jim Harbaugh channels 'Braveheart' to help Michigan stay focused on Purdue game
2023 College Football odds: How to bet Washington-USC, other Week 10 picks
CFP Rankings 2023: What the committee got right, and where it was very wrong