Michigan coach Sherrone Moore: Your job is to 'suffocate' the haters

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore isn't one to mince words.

He delivered an impassioned message to prospective student-athletes at a Sound Mind Sound Body Foundation event in Detroit on Thursday, focusing on how the key to the Wolverines' 2023 championship title was valuing "process over prize."

"Eveybody [is] gonna have haters," he said when discussing how to deal with outside noise as a player. "Your haters are holding their breath for you to fail. Your job is to make their a---- suffocate."

Shortly after being promoted to head coach in the wake of Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL in January, Moore implored the Wolverines basketball crowd to fill up Michigan Stadium in the fall so they can "smash everybody."

Moore, 38, has been on Michigan's coaching staff since 2018. He was the Wolverines' tight ends coach from 2018-20, before becoming the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2021-22.

Moore was then the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2023, while also serving as acting head coach for four games in place of Harbaugh, who served two suspensions in the regular season. In each of Moore's three seasons as either primary or co-offensive coordinator, Michigan finished second in the Big Ten in points per game.

The Wolverines' first "Big Noon Saturday" game next season comes in Week 2 against the Texas Longhorns, who also appeared in last season's College Football Playoff, on Sept. 7.

Michigan opens the 2024 regular season at home against Fresno State on Aug. 31.

