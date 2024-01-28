College Football Sherrone Moore to Michigan fans: Be loud so we can 'smash everybody' Updated Jan. 28, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan hired offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to become the school's new head football coach, after Jim Harbaugh took over the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the week.

And Moore is already getting the Maize and Blue faithful on their feet.

"I'm humbled, honored to represent this great university as your head football coach," Moore said during a break in the action of the Michigan men's basketball game against Iowa on Saturday night. "We wouldn't be in this position without these guys, the players. They're the reason why we're here, why we'll continue to stay and keep this thing rolling. Thank you fans for all the support and making The Big House the loudest place in the country to play and continue that this year.

"We got eight home games. Need that thing packed, [as] loud as you can be, so we can smash everybody, every game."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this season, Moore served as Michigan's tight ends coach from 2018-20, its co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2021-22, and its offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this past season. He also served as acting head coach for four games in 2023, with Harbaugh serving two different suspensions; the Wolverines went 4-0 in those contests, including beating No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley.

Michigan, of course, went undefeated (15-0 overall and 10-0 in Big Ten play) en route to winning the 2023 College Football Playoff, its first title since 1997.

With Moore as offensive coordinator, Michigan's offense averaged 213.7 passing yards (sixth in the Big Ten), 169.1 rushing yards (third), 382.7 total yards (fifth) and 35.9 points (second) per game this season.

The Moore era begins for Michigan on Aug. 31, when it hosts Fresno State. Michigan's first Big Ten game comes against new conference entrant USC on Sept. 21.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Michigan Wolverines Michigan Wolverines

share