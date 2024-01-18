College Football
Miami (Fla.) TE Cam McCormick returning for ninth year of college football
Published Jan. 18, 2024 3:10 p.m. ET

Miami (Fla.) tight end Cam McCormick announced Thursday that he's returning for another year of college football — his ninth season.

McCormick was granted a ninth year of eligibility after missing a lot of time due to injuries during his career at Oregon, where he transferred from last offseason to follow current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. McCormick only played in three total games over four seasons from 2018-2021 due to various injuries, including a broken ankle that required multiple surgeries and a torn achilles tendon, according to The Oregonian.

McCormick was initially a three-star tight end out of Bend, Oregon in the Class of 2016. He joined the Ducks in the same recruiting class as quarterback Justin Herbert, who has since started 62 career NFL games. Other notable names in the same recruiting class as McCormick include Dexter Lawrence (80 career NFL games, two Pro Bowl nods), Nick Bosa (68 career NFL games, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year) and Jalen Hurts (62 career NFL games, Super Bowl appearance in 2023).

McCormick appeared in all 13 of Miami's games in his first season in Coral Gables, with eight catches for 62 yards. He has 26 catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns in his college football career.

The Oregonian also lists McCormick as the longest-tenured player in the history of the Ducks' football program.

McCormick received a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in advertising and a master's degree in advertising and brand responsibility from Oregon, and is now doing "post-baccalaureate studies" at Miami.

