KJ Jefferson, Spencer Sanders highlight New Year's Day bowl game standouts

New Year's Day is traditionally the time when college football stars take center stage.

And while the monumental College Football Playoff matchups took place on New Year's Eve, there were still a few mammoth contests on tap the day after, including a Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State, a Sugar Bowl battle between No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss, and of course, "The Granddaddy of Them All" — No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Here are the standouts from bowl game action on New Year's Day.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas

Jefferson didn't do a lot in the passing game in Arkansas' 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. It wasn't that Jefferson struggled — he completed 14 of 19 passes for 98 yards — but that the Razorbacks almost completely focused on the ground game. Arkansas absolutely pounded the Nittany Lions with its rushing attack, gaining 353 yards on 58 carries and averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Jefferson led the way, gaining 110 yards on 20 carries and scoring a touchdown. Raheim Sanders added 79 yards on 13 carries and Dominique Johnson chipped in another 77 yards on 11 carries, but it was Jefferson who walked away with MVP honors.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

With 3:31 to go in the Citrus Bowl, the No. 22 Wildcats had the ball on their own 20-yard line, trailing No. 15 Iowa 17-13. That's when Robinson stepped up big time, helping Kentucky march 80 yards for the game-winning score. The junior receiver made multiple big plays on the drive, including this nab on third-and-10 while taking a tremendous hit.

Then came the big one –– a 47-yard gain on a pass from Will Levis to set up Chris Roridguez's game-winning TD run.

Robinson finished with 10 catches for 170 yards on the day, bringing his impressive season totals to 104 receptions and 1,334 yards. He now has the UK record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State

Sanders entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl matchup with Notre Dame with 3,011 yards of total offense on the season. He added nearly 500 more against the Irish. Sanders proved nearly unstoppable against the Irish, passing for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for another 125 yards on just 17 carries, all while guiding the Cowboys back from a 28-7 deficit to a 37-35 triumph.

He did cough up a fumble late in the fourth quarter that gave Notre Dame a chance at a comeback, but Oklahoma State's defense held firmly enough. Sanders' 496 yards of offense was a Fiesta Bowl record.

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

The Irish weren't able to give Marcus Freeman a victory in his first game as Notre Dame head coach, but it wasn't for a lack of effort from Coan, who passed for a Fiesta Bowl-record 509 yards. He also threw five touchdowns and spread the ball around liberally to his teammates, as Lorenzo Styles Jr. (136), Chris Tyree (115) and Kevin Austin Jr. (105) all went over 100 yards receiving and caught a touchdown pass. Michael Mayer added 72 yards and a pair of scores.

