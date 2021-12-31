Brian Robinson highlights College Football Playoff Standouts

College Football
Big games are for big-time players –– and it doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff when it comes to amateur pigskin.

Here are the college football stars who made their presence felt in the College Football Playoff national semifinals.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

They don't call him "The Bulldozer" for nothing. Robinson –– who was named Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP –– ran roughshod over the Cincinnati defense to the tune of 204 rushing yards on 26 carries, good for an average of 7.8 yards per carry. It was the first 200-yard game of the fifth-year senior's college career and just the fifth 100-yard game of his career, with all five of those games coming this season. His 204 rushing yards are the third-most in CFP history, trailing only Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 230 and 246 in two CFP games in 2014. He also said an Alabama record for most rushing yards in a bowl game. What a day for Robinson to have a day.

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

As dominant as Robinson was on offense, Will Anderson matched him defensively for the Tide. 

While his stats might not jump off the page in the same way that Robinson's do, Anderson –– the game's defensive MVP –– was all over the place and lived in the Cincinnati backfield, proving seemingly un-blockable. He finished with two total sacks, six total tackles –– two of which were solo –– and one tackle for loss. He registered a sack for the eighth consecutive game and now has 17.5 sacks for the year, third-most in a single season by an Alabama player.

Stay tuned for more CFP Standouts from Michigan-Georgia!

