College Football
College Football
Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 7:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Northwestern Wildcats kick off against the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Northwestern: +114
- Iowa: -135
Spread
- Northwestern +2.5: -115
- Iowa -2.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 43.5: -110
- Under 43.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Iowa has won six of their last 10, winning the last four matchups against Northwestern.
- Northwestern averages the second-most points per game in the Big Ten (33.6), trailing only Ohio State. Meanwhile, Iowa allows the second-fewest in the conference (12.5).
- Northwestern will be without quarterback Aidan Chiles, the Big Ten’s fourth-leading passer with 1,898 yards.
How to Watch No. 19 Iowa vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
share
in this topic
recommended
-
How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return
How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Why College Football's 'Rockstar' Coaches Aren't The Answer
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders
-
College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More
CFB Week 10 Betting Report: 'We’ve Had This Game Circled For Weeks'
2026 College Football Week 10 Expert Picks: BYU-Utah Set For All-Time Holy War
Item 1 of 3