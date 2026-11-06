College Football
Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
College Football

Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

Published Nov. 7, 2026 7:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Northwestern Wildcats kick off against the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

 

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 Iowa Hawkeyes Northwestern Wildcats No. 19 Iowa @ Northwestern Odds

Moneyline

  • Northwestern: +114
  • Iowa: -135

Spread

  • Northwestern +2.5: -115
  • Iowa -2.5: -105

Over/Under

  • Over 43.5: -110
  • Under 43.5: -110
 

 Iowa Hawkeyes Northwestern Wildcats No. 19 Iowa @ Northwestern Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Iowa has won six of their last 10, winning the last four matchups against Northwestern.
  • Northwestern averages the second-most points per game in the Big Ten (33.6), trailing only Ohio State. Meanwhile, Iowa allows the second-fewest in the conference (12.5).
  • Northwestern will be without quarterback Aidan Chiles, the Big Ten’s fourth-leading passer with 1,898 yards.

 Iowa Hawkeyes Northwestern Wildcats The Pick: Under 43.5

How to Watch No. 19 Iowa vs. Northwestern 

 
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