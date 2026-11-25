The Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 14 Indiana vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Purdue @ No. 14 Indiana Odds

Moneyline

Indiana: -2100

Purdue: +1100

Spread

Indiana 22.5: -115

Purdue +22.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 52.5: -110

Under 52.5: -110

Purdue @ No. 14 Indiana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Indiana has won the last two meetings by a combined 119 points, averaging 61 points per game.

The Hoosiers allow the fifth-fewest points per game (13.8) and have the fifth-most sacks (36) this season.

Charlie Becker ranks second in the Big Ten with 1,117 receiving yards and third with 13 receiving touchdowns.

The Pick: Indiana -22.5

How to Watch No. 14 Indiana vs. Purdue