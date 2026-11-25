College Football
College Football
Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 14 Indiana vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Indiana: -2100
- Purdue: +1100
Spread
- Indiana 22.5: -115
- Purdue +22.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 52.5: -110
- Under 52.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Indiana has won the last two meetings by a combined 119 points, averaging 61 points per game.
- The Hoosiers allow the fifth-fewest points per game (13.8) and have the fifth-most sacks (36) this season.
- Charlie Becker ranks second in the Big Ten with 1,117 receiving yards and third with 13 receiving touchdowns.
How to Watch No. 14 Indiana vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
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