College Football
College Football
Illinois vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 12:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Northwestern: -148
- Illinois: +124
Spread
- Northwestern -3: -108
- Illinois +3: -112
Over/Under
- Over 49.5: -110
- Under 49.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- This season, the Wildcats have the second-fewest turnovers in FBS with only five.
- Kaitin Houser passed for a season-high 318 yards last week against Iowa, including two touchdowns. Houser is the fourth-leading passer in the Big Ten with 2,449 yards.
- Northwestern has the fifth-leading rushing attack in the conference, averaging 178.3 rush yards per game.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
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