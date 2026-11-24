The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Illinois @ Northwestern Odds

Moneyline

Northwestern: -148

Illinois: +124

Spread

Northwestern -3: -108

Illinois +3: -112

Over/Under

Over 49.5: -110

Under 49.5: -110

Illinois @ Northwestern Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This season, the Wildcats have the second-fewest turnovers in FBS with only five.

Kaitin Houser passed for a season-high 318 yards last week against Iowa, including two touchdowns. Houser is the fourth-leading passer in the Big Ten with 2,449 yards.

Northwestern has the fifth-leading rushing attack in the conference, averaging 178.3 rush yards per game.

The Pick: Over 49.5

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern