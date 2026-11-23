The West Virginia Mountaineers visit the No. 2 Utah Utes on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah is 11-0 going into its regular-season finale. West Virginia is 5-6 and needs a win to reach 6-6.

West Virginia ran for 329 yards in a 34-31 loss to Houston in Week 12. Utah forced two turnovers and gave up none in a 38-17 win at TCU.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah

When: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Michael Hawkins Jr. has thrown for 2,258 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he ran 18 times for 98 yards and a score against Houston on Nov. 21.

He completed 13 of 24 passes for 130 yards in that 34-31 loss, so his legs carried the day. He left the game with an ankle injury and missed practice on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, with Scotty Fox next in line. Utah allows 18.5 points per game, which puts pressure on West Virginia to score. Whether Hawkins can keep running on that ankle decides how much the Mountaineers can put up.

A seventh 100-yard game this season came for Cam Cook on Nov. 21, when he carried 25 times for 131 yards and a touchdown against Houston.

He has 1,215 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 243 carries. He managed only 12 yards on nine carries against Kansas on Nov. 14, so the Houston game showed the workload West Virginia wants for him. Utah has held seven of its 11 opponents to 20 points or fewer. With Hawkins doubtful and Scotty Fox Jr. in line to start, Cook's carries are how West Virginia stays in range of that defense.

Devon Dampier has thrown for 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns, with at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games.

He completed 18 of 28 passes for 278 yards against TCU on Nov. 21, including touchdown throws of 68 and 85 yards, and he ran for two more scores on 21 carries. He also ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Nov. 14. West Virginia has allowed 30 or more points in seven of its 11 games. Dampier gives Utah two ways to answer if the Mountaineers score early.

Utah's Daniel Bray ran 18 times for a career-high 197 yards and a touchdown against Arizona on Nov. 14.

He followed with 14 carries for 57 yards and six catches for 23 yards in the 38-17 win over TCU on Nov. 21. Bray has 491 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries this season, and Wayshawn Parker has one carry in each of those last two games. West Virginia allows 34.7 points per game. Bray is the back Utah has leaned on most down the stretch, and he keeps the Utes balanced when Dampier throws.

West Virginia vs. Utah Odds

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