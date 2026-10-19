How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a CFB Week 8 SEC matchup at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky enters the game as one of the more complete teams in the conference. The Wildcats carry a 6-1 record and a five-game winning streak into Saturday, ranked 12th in the latest poll. Their turnover margin of plus-12 is a reflection of a defense that has taken the ball away consistently, including 11 interceptions that rank second in the country among NCAA Division I programs in the 2026 regular season. On offense, the Wildcats are averaging 32.7 points and 387.9 yards per game, with a rushing attack generating 166.1 yards per game that keeps their ball-control approach honest. A conference record of 4-1 places Kentucky firmly in the SEC standings conversation heading into the second half of the season.

Vanderbilt arrives in a far more difficult position. The Commodores are 3-4 overall and have dropped four straight, with a conference record of 0-4 that places them 16th in their division grouping. They have struggled away from home, going 0-2 on the road this season, while their home results have been complicated by self-inflicted damage: Vanderbilt has committed 44 penalties at home, the most of any team in the NCAAFB in the 2026 regular season, and their home turnover total of 10 ranks third in the country. The Commodores are scoring 23.6 points per game against 29.7 allowed, and a turnover margin of minus-5 on the season reflects a unit that has given opponents too many opportunities.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Players To Watch

Kentucky brings a five-game winning streak into Kroger Field, and Minchey sits at the center of why this offense has stayed efficient. Through seven games in the 2026 regular season, he has thrown for 1,552 yards and 13 touchdowns with only 1 interception, while Kentucky has committed just 4 giveaways as a team and ranks third nationally in turnover margin at plus-12.

This matchup puts a premium on decision-making, and Minchey has delivered that all season. Vanderbilt has 5 interceptions and 15 sacks, so there is some disruption potential, but Minchey has helped Kentucky average 32.7 points per game and complete 67.7 percent of its passes. IF he keeps the ball out of danger and turns early possessions into points, Kentucky can control the tempo from the start.

For Vanderbilt to change the shape of this game on the road, Curtis has to be the player who creates answers against a defense that takes the ball away. He leads the Commodores with 1,242 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns, and Vanderbilt leans more on the air game than the ground game, averaging 235.1 passing yards per game compared with 119.1 rushing yards per game.

The challenge is steep. Kentucky has 11 interceptions through seven games, tied for second nationally, and the Wildcats have turned takeaways into momentum all season with a plus-12 turnover margin. Curtis has to be sharp against that ball-hawking secondary, especially because Vanderbilt enters at 3-4 overall and 0-4 in SEC play. A clean, composed night from him would give the Commodores their clearest path to staying in striking distance deep into the game.

Wither is worth tracking as part of the Wildcats' ground attack, with 15 rushing touchdowns, a clear sign of how important he has been near the goal line and in finishing drives.

That role lines up well with a Kentucky offense that has been productive inside scoring territory. The Wildcats have converted all 12 of their goal-to-go chances into scores and have 13 rushing touchdowns as a team, while Vanderbilt is allowing 29.7 points per game. Wither is the kind of player who can turn sustained drives into touchdowns, and that becomes especially important IF Kentucky wants to lean on its home-field edge and avoid giving Vanderbilt extra life.

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