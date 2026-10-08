How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 21 UCLA Bruins visit the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. UCLA is 4-0 and Oregon is 3-1. Both teams are coming off a bye. UCLA last played on Sept. 26, a 54-3 win over Maryland, and Oregon beat No. 12 USC 41-27 the same day.

UCLA has won all four of its games, scoring at least 28 points in each. Oregon has won two straight since a 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State on Sept. 12.

The Ducks are 11.5-point favorites over the Bruins, with a total of 58.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Iamaleava completed 15 of 24 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in UCLA's 54-3 win at Maryland. He has 820 passing yards and four touchdown passes this season, including 276 yards and three scores against Purdue. He has also run for 143 yards and a touchdown, and has not thrown an interception in two straight games.

No. 13 Oregon has allowed 93 points through four games, an average of 23.3 per game, including 39 in a loss at Oklahoma State and 27 in a win at USC. Jett Washington leads the Ducks with two interceptions. UCLA has a plus-8 turnover margin, tied for third nationally.

Knight ran 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 54-3 win at Maryland, his third game this season over 95 rushing yards. He leads UCLA with 445 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, and had 177 yards and two scores against Purdue. He averages 9.1 yards per carry.

UCLA’s rushing offense averages 281.5 yards per game, fourth nationally. Oregon has 7.0 sacks, tied for 96th nationally. Koi Perich leads the Ducks with 21 tackles, and Knight has nine rushing touchdowns this season.

Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the 41-27 win at USC. He has 413 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, including three scores in an 84-0 win over Portland State. He has completed 30 of 36 passes on the season, and Oregon throws for 346.5 yards per game, third nationally.

No. 21 UCLA is 4-0 and holds a turnover margin of plus-8, tied for third nationally. Ta'Shawn James leads the Bruins with three interceptions. Raiola has not thrown an interception this season.

Stewart caught seven passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 41-27 win at USC. He leads Oregon with 278 receiving yards and has three touchdown catches this season, with at least 56 yards in each of the four games, including 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Oklahoma State. He has scored in three straight games.

UCLA has allowed 75 points through four games, including 3 at Maryland and 10 against San Diego State. The Bruins have 9.0 sacks, with Sammy Omosigho holding a team-high 3.0. UCLA allows 18.8 points per game, and Stewart has at least 56 receiving yards in every game.

UCLA vs. Oregon Odds

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