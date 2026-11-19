The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders visit the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Texas Tech is 9-1 and hosts TCU on Thanksgiving night to close the regular season. Baylor is 6-4 and already bowl eligible.

Texas Tech has scored at least 52 points in three of its last four games, including a 52-27 win over Oklahoma State in Week 11. Its only loss was 37-24 at Cincinnati.

Baylor gained 238 yards in a 28-7 loss at BYU in Week 11, when the Cougars held the ball for 37:01. The Bears finish the regular season at Houston.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Texas Tech's offense scores 39.0 points per game behind J'Koby Williams, whose 124-yard game at Oklahoma State on Nov. 14 gave him a rushing touchdown in three straight games. He carried 19 times in the win and has 1,078 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, the most on Texas Tech.

Williams ran for 160 yards against West Virginia on Nov. 7 and 175 against Arizona on Oct. 31. Baylor allows 18.1 points per game, and Texas Tech's 210.6 rushing yards per game give him the support to test that defense.

Kenny Johnson leads Texas Tech with 707 receiving yards this season, and he caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown at Oklahoma State on Nov. 14. He also had five catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia on Nov. 7 and seven catches for 120 yards against Arizona State on Oct. 17.

Baylor has 38 sacks, among the top five in the nation. Quick throws to Johnson are how Texas Tech keeps that rush off its quarterback.

In the 28-7 loss at BYU on Nov. 14, DJ Lagway completed 21 of 37 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, and he added 42 rushing yards. He leads Baylor with 2,059 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes this season and threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns at UCF on Oct. 30.

Lagway has thrown five interceptions this season, and Texas Tech has 32 sacks, among the top 10 in the nation. Staying upright against that rush is what separates Baylor's 29.4 points per game from the seven it scored at BYU.

Baylor's offense went quiet at BYU, but Gavin Freeman's six catches for 37 yards on Nov. 14 still pushed him to 889 receiving yards this season, the most on Baylor. He had six catches for 60 yards against Iowa State on Nov. 7, nine for 123 yards at Kansas on Oct. 24 and 114 yards and a touchdown at UCF on Oct. 30.

Freeman faces a Texas Tech defense that allows 24.4 points per game. Freeman's volume gives Baylor a steady target when Lagway needs a quick throw against that rush.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds