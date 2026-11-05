How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is 5-3 and 3-2 in Big Ten play, while Rutgers is 2-6 and 1-4.

Rutgers has lost two straight, most recently a 28-21 loss to Michigan on Oct. 31. AJ Surace started that game at quarterback in place of Dylan Lonergan.

Wisconsin is 4-0 at home but was shut out in a 30-0 loss at Iowa. The Badgers allow 17.1 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Rutgers turned to AJ Surace against Michigan, and he completed only three of 12 passes, though those three went for 123 yards and a touchdown. He has seven touchdown passes and five interceptions on 83 attempts this season.

Surace has been sacked 13 times, and Wisconsin has 14 sacks while allowing 188.4 passing yards per game. He completes 51.8 percent of his passes, and Northwestern held him to 64 yards on 18 attempts on Oct. 24. Watch how quickly he gets the ball out on third down.

Rutgers' leading rusher has 733 yards and has averaged 8.1 yards per carry over the last two games. He ran for 150 yards on 18 carries at Northwestern and added 85 on 11 carries against Michigan.

Wisconsin allows only 102 rushing yards per game, so those lanes will be harder to find in Madison. Clay Thevenin adds 435 yards at 5.4 per carry, giving Rutgers a second option. Raymond has six rushing touchdowns this season. Count how many carries Raymond gets before halftime.

Sebastian Cheeks has 3.5 sacks over the last two games, including 2.5 in the 24-7 win over USC. The linebacker leads Wisconsin with 6.0 sacks and has 32 tackles, including seven in the loss at UCLA on Oct. 17.

Rutgers has allowed 20 sacks this season, and its quarterbacks have completed 54.8 percent of their passes. Cheeks also has two forced fumbles, and Wisconsin has held four opponents to 10 points or fewer. Watch where Wisconsin lines him up on third down.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Odds

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