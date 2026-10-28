How to Watch Ohio State vs. USC: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes visit the USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Ohio State is 6-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play, while USC is 6-2 and 3-2 in the conference.

Ohio State beat Indiana 19-15 on Oct. 17 in its last game before an open date. Quarterback Julian Sayin left that game with an arm injury and is out indefinitely, and Luke Fahey is projected to start, with Tavien St. Clair also expected to play. The Buckeyes allow 13.4 points per game.

USC lost at Wisconsin 24-7 on Oct. 24 in its last game. The Trojans are 4-1 at home, and Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,303 yards this season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. USC

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

With Julian Sayin out indefinitely, Ohio State is projected to start Luke Fahey, who has thrown 13 passes all season, and Tavien St. Clair is also expected to play. Whoever is under center, Jeremiah Smith and his 984 receiving yards are the first place the Buckeyes will look.

USC allows 216.4 passing yards per game and has three interceptions, two by Prophet Brown. The question is how quickly Fahey and Smith get on the same page. Smith has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games, and his first few targets will show how much Ohio State trusts its quarterback to get him the ball.

Ja'Kobi Jackson is out after Lisfranc surgery, which leaves more of Ohio State's run game to Bo Jackson and his 516 rushing yards. With a backup quarterback starting, his carries matter even more.

USC allows 114.9 rushing yards per game, which gives the Buckeyes a way to take pressure off Fahey or St. Clair. Bo Jackson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland, his only 100-yard game, and he has not fumbled on 107 carries. Whether Ohio State leans on him early is the clearest sign of how it plans to protect a new quarterback.

Jayden Maiava threw 50 passes in the 24-7 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 24, with two interceptions. USC has asked a lot of his arm, and Ohio State allows only 171.4 passing yards per game.

The Buckeyes have 10 sacks, three by Kenyatta Jackson Jr., and Maiava has been sacked 11 times. He has three 300-yard games this season, so the production is there when he has time, but USC needs a cleaner day than the two interceptions at Wisconsin. Watch how the Trojans balance his attempts with King Miller's carries.

Wisconsin held King Miller to eight yards on 11 carries on Oct. 24, two weeks after he ran for 102 at Penn State. Ohio State allows 92.9 rushing yards per game, so the bounce-back will not come easy.

USC needs Miller to give Maiava a running game to lean on after 50 passes at Wisconsin. He has 603 rushing yards and three 100-yard games, and Earl Little Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 38 tackles. His carry count by halftime is the number to track.

Ohio State vs. USC Odds

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