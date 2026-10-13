How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.

The defending national champion Hoosiers host the team they beat 13-10 in the Big Ten championship game last December. Both teams are 3-0 in conference play this season, along with UCLA, and no other Big Ten team has a perfect conference record.

Indiana is 6-0 and has won its last two on the road, 47-15 at Rutgers in Week 5 and 20-17 at Nebraska in Week 6. The Hoosiers average 40.2 points and 462.7 yards per game with a +3 turnover margin, and their defense has allowed 71 points in six games, never more than 23.

Ohio State is 5-1, and its only loss was 24-23 at Texas in Week 2, a game the Buckeyes led 23-3 going into the fourth quarter. They have won four straight since, by 56, 17, 17 and 29 points, and they average 42.7 points and 503.7 yards per game with a +2 turnover margin. The Buckeyes have allowed 13.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers, with a total of 50.5 and a moneyline of +140 for the Hoosiers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Four straight games above 10 yards per attempt have Julian Sayin at 1,772 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this season. He threw for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns at Iowa on Oct. 3 and for 4 touchdowns against Maryland on Oct. 10.

Indiana has 20 sacks in six games, so Sayin meets a front that gets home. Ohio State averages 337.8 passing yards per game and 42.7 points, and both numbers depend on how that rush plays out.

No other Buckeye has more than 245 receiving yards, and Jeremiah Smith has 916 with 11 touchdowns on 48 catches. He caught 4 touchdowns for 217 yards against Illinois on Sept. 26, 2 for 206 yards at Iowa on Oct. 3 and 2 for 93 yards against Maryland on Oct. 10.

Indiana allows 188.3 passing yards per game and is 6-0, with no game above 23 points allowed and 71 in total. Ohio State has no second receiver near Smith's production to turn to against that defense.

A 4-touchdown game on just 11 attempts against Howard on Sept. 12 is one piece of Josh Hoover's 17 touchdown passes without an interception on 129 attempts. He threw for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns at Nebraska on Oct. 10, 251 yards and 4 touchdowns at Rutgers on Oct. 3 and 273 yards against Western Kentucky on Sept. 19.

Ohio State has 9 sacks in six games and allows 150.7 passing yards per game, so Hoover works against coverage more than pressure. Indiana averages 40.2 points per game against a Buckeyes defense that has allowed 13.2.

Indiana’s rushing lead belongs to Turbo Richard, with 597 yards and 5 touchdowns, ahead of Beebe at 551. He ran for 204 yards on 13 carries at Rutgers on Oct. 3 and 149 yards on 15 carries against Western Kentucky on Sept. 19, then had 8 carries for 10 yards at Nebraska on Oct. 10.

Ohio State allows 96.2 rushing yards per game, and Indiana has 1,328 rushing yards. The Hoosiers average 221.3 on the ground, and Richard supplies the most yards of it.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds

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