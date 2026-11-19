The Northwestern Wildcats visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota is 5-5 and becomes bowl eligible with a win. Northwestern is 6-4 and already there. Both teams have lost three straight.

Northwestern started 6-1, then lost to Oregon, Iowa and Ohio State. The Wildcats fell 28-19 to the Buckeyes in Week 11.

Minnesota ran for 41 yards in a 42-14 loss to Penn State in Week 11, after losses to Indiana and UCLA. The Golden Gophers close the season at Wisconsin.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

With Aidan Chiles out with an undisclosed injury, Caleb Komolafe carries Northwestern's run game after 697 rushing yards this season, the most on the team. He had 11 carries for 54 yards at Ohio State on Nov. 14 and ran for 150 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers on Oct. 24.

Komolafe faces a Minnesota defense that allows 140.1 rushing yards per game. Northwestern averages 176.5 on the ground, and Chiles, who leads the Wildcats with 10 rushing touchdowns, is out. Northwestern runs 36.4 yards above what Minnesota allows, and Komolafe is the back who has to hold it there.

Griffin Wilde is the receiver Northwestern's passing game leans on with Chiles out, with a team-high 843 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He had three catches for 30 yards at Ohio State on Nov. 14 after 146 yards at Oregon on Oct. 31 and five catches for 52 yards against Iowa on Nov. 7.

Wilde faces a Minnesota defense that allows 185.6 passing yards per game and has 21 sacks. That makes Wilde the target Northwestern needs to turn a 44.8-yard edge over Minnesota's pass defense into points.

Minnesota's offense runs through the arm of Drake Lindsey, who has thrown for 1,982 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and has been the Golden Gophers' top passer in every game. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards at Penn State on Nov. 14.

Lindsey faces a Northwestern defense that allows 214.6 passing yards per game and 20.2 points per game. He has thrown seven interceptions this season. Minnesota's 206.6 passing yards per game sits eight below that number, and with only 92.8 rushing yards per game behind it, Lindsey has to close the gap himself.

Javon Tracy has made himself Minnesota's top target, with 536 receiving yards and three touchdown catches this season, the most on the team in both. He had six catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns at Penn State on Nov. 14.

Tracy has caught at least five passes in four of his last five games and has 345 punt return yards this season. Northwestern has 15 sacks this season, so Lindsey should have time to find Tracy, and Minnesota needs those five-catch games to keep drives alive.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Odds